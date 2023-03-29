Redline Equipment Breaks Ground for New Logansport Facility

Redline employees at Logansport groundbreaking. President/CEO Mike Pitts at left.
State-of-the-art sales and service facility, featuring 45,000 sq. ft. of versatile space, set for Spring 2024 completion.
We’re here today because of the hard work and dedication of our world class employees who help ‘Redline Country’ continue to grow.”
— Mike Pitts, Redline President and CEO
ARCHBOLD, OH, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Redline Equipment broke ground yesterday to mark the start of construction of a new sales and service facility in Logansport, Indiana. The new building will house more than 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, including an in-store Equipment Expo, a two-story parts warehouse, 12 service bays with two 5-ton underhung cranes, a 50x50 standalone wash bay, and premium space to host customer and training events. It is on track for completion in Spring 2024.
Redline President and CEO Mike Pitts was joined at the event by board chairman Glen Newcomer and Logansport mayor Chris Martin, as well as representatives from the Cass County Redevelopment Commission and a number of Redline employees.
“We’re here today because of the hard work and dedication of our world class employees who help ‘Redline Country’ continue to grow,” said Pitts. “When it’s complete, this facility will allow us to continue to offer farmers and other agribusiness customers the top shelf products and service they’ve come to expect from Redline.”
Redline Equipment worked with the Cass County Redevelopment Commission to acquire the land. In the coming years, the company intends to use the newly designed facility as a model for improvements at its other locations across the Midwest.
About Redline Equipment
Redline Equipment is a team of people with a passion for farmers and their equipment. Redliners are dedicated to serving farmers, ranchers, ag producers, and construction/commercial lawn service providers with cutting-edge equipment, technology and parts. We provide 24/7/365 service from highly qualified technicians in twelve authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio (Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, Sherwood), Michigan (Adrian-two locations), and Indiana (Gas City, Huntington, Logansport, Rossville, and Topeka). Redliners live by the motto: Any Season. Any Reason. Any Time. Learn more about Redline Equipment at redlineequipment.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.