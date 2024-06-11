WIC pilots online shopping for participants

News Release

June 11, 2024

Minnesota families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program can now use their WIC card to shop online at most Hy-Vee stores in the state as part of an online shopping pilot program.

Minnesota launched the pilot online ordering project in February at one Hy-Vee store in Brooklyn Park. Online shopping expanded to most Minnesota Hy-Vee stores that offer online pickup and delivery options May 27. Hy-Vee stores are currently the only online pickup and delivery option available in the state that accepts WIC payment. Minnesota WIC hopes to expand online shopping for other WIC stores following the pilot project.

“This is an exciting time for WIC and WIC families with Minnesota being one of the first states to make online shopping a reality,” said Minnesota WIC Director Kate Franken. “We know shopping with young children can be challenging. Online shopping will make it easier for parents to access healthy foods, saving them the time and hassle of loading their kids in the shopping cart to shop in the store.”

The WIC online shopping pilot program allows participants to order and pay for their WIC foods online and pick up at their local participating Hy-Vee store. Delivery is available for an additional fee, which cannot be paid for using WIC benefits.

Minnesota WIC at the Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with Iowa WIC, Nebraska WIC and online WIC EBT (eWIC processor FIS/CDP), was awarded a sub-grant by the Center for Nutrition and Health Impact to implement online ordering for WIC participants.

Information about how to shop and Hy-Vee store locations is online: WIC Online Shopping at Hy-Vee (PDF).

Learn more about the Center for Nutrition & Health Impact — WIC Sub-grant Project.

