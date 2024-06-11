National Utility Trailer Manufacturer Carry-On Trailer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Carry-On Trailer, a leading manufacturer of steel and utility trailers, will invest $9.2 million to increase capacity at its facility in Westmoreland County. The company will upgrade to a power coat paint system that will allow it to produce more premium products and increase production to serve growing demand from its northeast customers. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 60 new jobs.

“We thank Carry-On Trailer, the No. 1 trailer brand in the United States, for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Carry-On has recognized that Virginia is the perfect location to serve their northeast customer base, and this latest expansion of high-quality manufacturing jobs solidifies a strong and successful partnership.”

“We are proud that Carry-On Trailer continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The growth of existing businesses in Virginia is vital to the success of Virginia’s economy, and we thank Carry-On Trailer for strengthening Virginia’s thriving manufacturing sector and creating 60 additional jobs in Westmoreland County.”

“Carry-On Trailer is thrilled to expand our operations in Westmoreland County,” said Carry-On Trailer General Manager Braden Edwards. “As the No. 1 best-selling brand in America, this investment further underscores our commitment to producing a complete range of trailers and meeting the growing demands of our customers in the northeast. Upgrading to a powder coat paint system will enhance our production capabilities, allowing us to deliver more premium products with greater efficiency. We are grateful for the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and local authorities, and we look forward to contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

“On behalf of Westmoreland County, I congratulate Carry-On Trailer on this latest expansion and corporate investment,” said W.W. Hynson, chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors. ”The company continues to be a valuable business partner and the largest private employer in the county.”

“Carry-On Trailer is one of the Northern Neck’s largest and valuable private employers and its economic impact is regional and statewide,” said Jerry W. Davis, Executive Director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission. ”This corporate investment will allow Carry-On Trailer to expand its market substantially and create additional jobs in the region.”

“The Port of Virginia welcomes the expansion of Carry-On Trailer in Westmoreland County and the jobs this investment will bring to that area,” said Stephen A, Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We will work with Carry-On [Trailer] to support its expansion by ensuring it has efficient and reliable access to global markets. We look forward to supporting this opportunity.”

“Carry-On Trailer’s investment in increased capability and capacity is a significant boost for the Town of Montross, Westmoreland County, and our entire region,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “I appreciate everyone’s efforts in this significant reinvestment, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our local economy.”

“The expansion of Carry-On Trailer’s facility in Westmoreland County is a testament to Virginia’s thriving manufacturing sector and business-friendly environment,” said Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent. “This investment will not only enhance the company’s production capabilities but also creates 60 new jobs, further boosting the local economy. We are proud of Virginia’s commitment to maintain our competitive edge and foster economic growth here in the Northern Neck.”

Carry-On Trailer offers utility, cargo, aluminum, dump, equipment, and specialty trailers along with a full replacement parts program. With corporate headquarters in Lavonia, Ga., and seven manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, the company boasts nationwide coverage and an award-winning customer service department.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Westmoreland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia and will support Carry-On Trailer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Grant Program.

###