The New-Age Busy Light For Peak Productivity

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Tag, the revolutionary interactive smart gadget, is now available for consumers globally. The Busy Tag is a brand new productivity and communication device that combines a customizable display with a built-in LED busy light, empowering people to take control of their workday and manage their personal or professional expression in a creative way.

Busy Tag allows its users to inform others about their availability, display custom GIFs and images, and receive notifications from hundreds of apps and websites, all contributing to a more productive work environment and clear communication. It is highly customizable thanks to its many integration possibilities with other apps.

Customize The Busy Light Harnessing the Power of the LED Light Display

Busy Tag's unique potential lies in its built-in busy light as its user can choose from a spectrum of colors to clearly communicate availability and enhance the message on the display.

The display can be personalized with pre-set text messages, images, and even customized GIFs that can be uploaded for others to see.

For example, the users can display a red “Busy” message with the surrounding light shining bright red to indicate to the people around them that they are knee-deep in a task and do not wish to be disturbed.

Add Functionalities With the Power of Apps and Integrations

The Busy Tag software, through platforms like Zapier and IFTTT, connects to a vast array of apps and services for customizable notification displays.

For example, it can show notifications from Slack, email, Google meets, Google Calendar, Zoom, Facebook, Twitter, Airtable, Jira, Notion, Twitch, GitHuband, and many others to unlock a new level of automation and customization.

Its integration with Zapier can be used to make the Busy Tag play a pattern on the LEDs whenever the user receives a new Slack message, when a meeting is about to start, when a new task is created on Jira or ClickUp, and to get notifications from many other platforms.

The Busy Tag software is the main control hub for the Busy Tag device. It allows its users to customize the busy light behavior, create custom messages and visuals, and potentially unlock advanced features like scheduling and integrations. It plays a crucial role in unlocking the full potential of Busy Tag's customization and functionality allowing the user to:

Choose and set the colors to match the message on the screen.

Craft custom visuals with images and GIFs.

Use the busy-light in combination with the display to indicate availability.

Create custom task timers for the day – plan busy time, lunch breaks, meetings, and any other important tasks.

Use the Pomodoro timer for deeper focus and better time management.

Use patterns and integrations to customize the display and notifications.

The first Busy Tag devices are already available for purchase and being shipped to users, with software developed in partnership with Luxafor unlocking a world of possibilities for clear communication, enhanced focus, and streamlined workflows.

More information about the new Busy Tag is available on the original website: www.busy-tag.com