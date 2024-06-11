Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on June 11, 2024

At the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will pay official visits to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia from June 13 to 20. During his visit to Australia, Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Prime Minister Albanese.

CNN: Cornell College in Iowa told us four of their teachers who were on exchange programme in China were attacked in a park in Jilin city yesterday. It has been confirmed by their families. Can you confirm and provide more information and details? This happened just as the Chinese government has been calling for resuming and increasing people-to-people exchanges between the US and China. Some believe that the incident and the fact that China has not yet issued any statement after the incident may negatively affect that policy. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: We’ve learned that on the morning of June 10, four foreign teachers from Beihua University, Jilin city, were attacked when touring the city’s Beishan Park. All the injured were rushed to hospital and received proper medical treatment. None of them is in critical condition. Preliminary police assessment shows it is an isolated incident. Further investigation is still under way.

On your second question, more people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the US serve the interest of both sides and are supported and welcomed by people from all walks of life in both countries. China is widely considered one of the safest countries in the world. There are effective measures to protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China. This isolated incident will not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.

NBC: Further to my colleague’s question. Are you saying that police are saying that the official assessment is that this is an isolated attack or targeted attack or is it a random attack? And secondly, is China concerned that these types of incidents, howeverrandom, targeted they may be, will impact a person’s decision to come to China?

Lin Jian: I just answered your first question. According to preliminary police assessment, it is an isolated incident. Further investigation is still under way. On your second question, I want to stress again that China is widely considered one of the safest countries in the world. We have and will continue to take effective measures to keep all foreign nationals safe in China.

NBC: So when it’s being called an isolated incident, does that imply that it’s random or that it was targeted, that the suspect specifically wanted to target these people?

Lin Jian: The police investigation is still under way. We’ll have to wait for the results of further investigation to know anything more specific.

CCTV: The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution introduced by China on the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: On June 7, the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus the China-tabled resolution on the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. The resolution buildson the core elements of the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, namely to jointly advocate the respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation. The resolution makes it clear that all civilizational achievements constitute the collective heritage of humankind, advocates respect for the diversity of civilizations, highlights the role of the dialogue among civilizations in upholding world peace, promoting common development, enhancing human welfare, and achieving common progress, and calls for equal dialogue and mutual respect among civilizations. The resolution decides to establish June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, and invites all Member States and UN agencies to commemorate the International Day.

Around the world, countries and regions have chosen different paths to modernization, which are rooted in their unique and long civilizations. As the future of all countries are closely connected, tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity’s modernization process and making the garden of world civilizations flourish.The Chinese side proposed the establishment of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations to raise international awareness of the value of the diversity of civilizations and exchange and cooperation among civilizations, encourage more exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, promote solidarity, and jointly find a way to address global challenges.

The resolution has resonatedwarmly and received wide support among the international community and has a good number of cosponsors and supporters among UN Member States. International organizations, including the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, highly commended the resolution, and fully recognized the significance of the resolution.The wide support of the international community for the establishment of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations fully demonstrates that the Global Civilization Initiative is in line with the trend and needs of the times, and that China’s visions and solutions are understood,supported, and echoed by more and more countries.

China stands ready to work with the international community to implement the UNGA resolution and double our efforts to promote exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, and peace and development in the world.

Xinhua News Agency: To follow up on your announcement about Premier Li Qiang’s upcoming visits to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia, can you share more about the background, program and China’s expectation of the visits?

Lin Jian: This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s successful state visits to New Zealand and Australia and of China’s comprehensive strategic partnerships with both countries. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship.

China and New Zealand are each other’s important cooperation partners. Since China and New Zealand established diplomatic ties, our two countries have sustained sound and steady growth of bilateral relations, and created many “firsts.” Cooperation in various fields has delivered enormous benefits to the two countries and the two peoples. During his visit to New Zealand, Premier Li Qiang will have meetings and talks with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for in-depth exchange of views on China-New Zealand relationship and international and regional issues of mutual interest. China hopes that through this visit, the two countries will strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, cement friendship and promote sound and steady growth of China-New Zealand relationship for more benefits of the two peoples.

China and Australia are both important countries in the Asia-Pacific with high economic complementarity and a promising future for cooperation. To enhance and maintain the sound growth of bilateral ties meets the common aspiration of both peoples. During his visit to Australia, Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Prime Minister Albanese and engage extensively with people from various walks of life to exchange views on China-Australia relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest. The two prime ministers will also jointly attend the China-Australia CEO Roundtable Meeting. China stands ready to work with Australia through this visit to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly build a more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia.

China and Malaysia are neighbors across the sea with a time-honored friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations half a century ago, bilateral ties have enjoyed a sound momentum of growth, with deepening strategic mutual trust, fruitful high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and increasingly closer cultural and people-to-people exchanges. China and Malaysia are both developing countries and emerging economies in Asia andboth champion the Asian values featuring peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, and contribute significantly to peace, prosperity and stability in the region. During the visit to Malaysia, Premier Li Qiang will have meetings and talks with King of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attend an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. China looks forward to working with Malaysia through this visit to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen and expand cooperation in various areas, deepen and solidify the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, and jointly open up the next, more splendid 50 years of bilateral relations.

ZDF: If the EU increases anti-subsidy tariffs on the electric cars from China, how will China react?

Lin Jian: We have stated our position on the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVson multiple occasions. The anti-subsidy investigation is essentially trade protectionism. There are many unreasonable and non-compliant practices in their investigation, and the so-called “China-subsidized project” allegation is simply untenable.

China urges the EU to end the investigation as soon as possible to avoid undermining China-EU economic and trade cooperation and the stability of industrial and supply chains. If the EU doesn’t change course, China will not sit idly by and we will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our lawful rights and interests.

Beijing Daily: Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Could you share more information with us?

Lin Jian: On June 10 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

In his remarks at the meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that over the past year, BRICS cooperation has been in the spotlight and gained more momentum and dynamism. BRICS’ expansion ushered in a new era for the Global South to gain strength through unity, and BRICS has increased its appeal as a source of inspiration. We are proud of the cause we champion; we share each other’s success; and we stand together in solidarity. BRICS cooperation is braving headwinds and picking up pace. We BRICS have become a shining brand and a more impactful voice on the global stage.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that facing the contest between the force for a multipolar world and the force for unipolar supremacy, and the clash between economic globalization and de-globalization, we need to follow the trend of the times, stand on the side of fairness and justice, and make the right choice. We need to fully demonstrate the strategic significance and political impact of BRICS, and make it a new type of multilateral cooperation mechanism for emerging markets and developing countries that is world-oriented, open and inclusive. To this end, first, we need to keep our faith in multilateralism and offer a new blueprint for global development. We need to strengthen coordination and collaboration, highlight the Global South’s role on important international agenda and always put development at the center. Second, we need to firm up resolve to uphold peace and security and contribute to the political settlement of global hotspots. BRICS needs to stay independent, objective and fair, work for global consensus on peace and oppose a new Cold War. Third, we need to stay committed to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation in order to take BRICS cooperation to a new level. China has set up a China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Centerwith the aim of strengthening cooperation on industry synergy and capacity building. We welcome the active participation of all BRICS countries.

Participants had an in-depth exchange of views on BRICS cooperation and international and regional hotspot issues. Parties spoke highly of the important role of the BRICS mechanism and the benefits of membership expansion. They are of the view that the accession of more and more countries to BRICS cooperation has accelerated the shifttowardsa multipolar world, promoted a more just and equitable international order, and supported the creation of the partner country model. Parties called for commitment to multilateralism and expressed opposition to unilateralism and protectionism. They called for reforming the international financial architecture, strengthening and improving global governance, and increasing the voice and representation of developing countries. All parties stressed that disputes should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported.

A joint statement of BRICS foreign ministers was issued following the meeting.

During the meeting, Wang Yi met separately with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atskeselassie, and Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Shenzhen TV: Last Saturday was China’s eighth Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. What are China’s efforts and achievements in world heritage protection?



Lin Jian: China is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of world heritage. We now have 57 world heritage sites, ranking second in the world, and have the world’s largest number of world natural heritage sites as well as cultural and natural heritage sites.

China attaches great importance to world heritage protection. Since joining the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1985, China has made steady progress in this field, ensured rigorous protection and sustainable utilization of natural and cultural heritage in a balanced way, and promoted the conservation and development of the fine Chinese history and culture. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has held the beliefs that“green is gold” and “what we do today to protect cultural relics will benefit generations to come,” and has made heritage protection part and parcel of efforts to develop the cultural and ecological sectors and reduce poverty. We have made historic achievements in world heritage protection.

As embodiment of human civilization and cultural diversity, world heritage is the common wealth of all humanity and needs to be protected by all countries. China has long taken a responsible part in the global governance of world heritage and been elected as a member of the World Heritage Committee multiple times. We twice hosted the World heritage Convention and chaired the World Heritage Committee. We actively shared pathways and methodologies with all countriesto protect heritage, especially developing countries, and supported African countries in their world heritage conservation capacity building. World heritage protection requires intercultural dialogue and cooperation. Guided by the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping, China has advocated for equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations and cultural diversity, and contributed China’s wisdom and strength to the cause of world heritage and the interaction and mutual learning among civilizations. We look forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with all parties to let world heritage shine brighter, jointly protect the treasures of human civilization and cherish the beautiful planet we call home.

Bloomberg: I have a question about the incident of Jilin. Has the Jilin authorities arrested anyone in this case? Can you confirm if there is a suspect in custody or not?If there is no one in custody, how do you know this is random? How can you speak to the motive of the person who did this if there is actually no one who’s been arrested so far?



Lin Jian: I think I made it very clear that thepreliminary assessment of the police is that this is an isolated incident. Further investigation is still under way.

People’s Daily: We noted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif just concluded his first visit to China after the new Pakistani government came into office. Can you share with us more about the visit and major outcomes and highlights?



Lin Jian: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid an official visit to China from June 4 to 8. It was his first visit to China after he again assumed office as prime minister. The Prime Minister was given high-level reception in China. President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji met and held talks with him respectively.

Leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views on China-Pakistan relations and issues of mutual interest, providing strategic guidance for the growth of China-Pakistan relations. President Xi Jinping stressed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between our two countries has been further deepened and it enjoys profound support from the people, significant internal driving force and a promising future. China stands ready to render each other mutual support, enhance cooperation, deepen strategic coordination and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted no force can shake the ironclad friendship between our two countries and Pakistan will remain the most trustworthy friend and partner of China. The two sides stated they will continue to render each other firm support on issues concerning each other’s core interest and major concerns.

The two sides spoke highly of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s role in promoting Pakistan’s national development and improving Pakistani people’s wellbeing. The two sides expressed willingness to forge synergy between high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Pakistan’s development plans, carry out practical cooperation in various fields based on local conditions, focus on upgrading the CPEC and further deepen and solidify high-quality CPEC cooperation to better boost Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. The Pakistani government again extended deep condolences over the lost lives in the March 26 Dasu terrorist attack, and stressed that it will crack down on and bring to justice the terrorists responsible for the attack and adopt effective measures to keep Chinese personnel, projects and institutions safe in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side said the vision and outstanding leadership of President Xi Jinping have been admired and spoken highly of by the people of Pakistan and countries all over the world. Bearing in mind the well-being of all humanity, President Xi Jinping put forward the Belt and Road Initiative and the three Global Initiatives, providing strategic guidance for promoting world peace, security, development and prosperity. The Pakistani side highly commends and fully supports these initiatives. The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen coordination and collaboration within various international multilateral mechanisms, jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard the common interests of fellow developing countries and international fairness and justice.

During the visit, the two sides signed 23 cooperation documents in areas including CPEC, transportation infrastructure, agriculture, industry, intergovernmental assistance, market regulation, geographical surveying and mapping, media and film.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Shenzhen and Xi’an. He spoke highly of China’s achievements in economic and social development, and expressed his willingness to strengthen experience-sharing on state governance with China.

Global Times: It’s reported that on June 7, Pranay Vaddi, Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council of the US, delivered a speech at the Arms Control Association Annual Meeting. He accused China of expanding the nuclear arsenal at a breakneck pace and said, in response to the challenges from China, Russia, and other competitors, the US will take a more competitive nuclear strategy and may need to deploy more nuclear weapons in the coming years. What’s China’s comment?



Lin Jian: China rejectsthose comments. In recent years, the US has been calling China a “nuclear threat” and using it asa convenient pretext for expanding the US’s own nuclear arsenal aimed at absolute strategic predominance.

China follows a policy of “no first use” of nuclear weapons and always keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required by national security. We never engage in any form of arms race and pose no threat to other countries.

We urge the US—the one who sits on the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world—to fulfill its special and primary responsibilities by further making drastic and substantive cuts toits nuclear arsenal instead of shifting responsibility to other countries or even threatening to deploy more nuclear weapons.

Reuters: The G7 plans to issue a joint warning to small Chinese financial institutions against their alleged ties with Russia at the upcoming summit in Italy. What is the Foreign Ministry’s comment?



Lin Jian: We have stated our position on the issue several times. China will never accept any illegitimate unilateral sanctions, and the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia should not be undermined or disrupted by any third party. China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

China Daily: The six common understandings issued by China and Brazil on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis received positive response from many countries. Nicaragua’s government, for instance, issued a communiqué and its National Assembly released a declaration to publicly support the common understandings. Is there more you could share on this?



Lin Jian: On May 23, China and Brazil reached six common understandings on promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and calling for thedeescalation of the situation. As of June 10, 101 countries from five continents and international organizations have responded positively to the common understandings in different forms, among whom 52 countries and international organizations confirmed that they either endorse the common understandings or are looking at the form of endorsement.

It’s worth noting that Nicaragua is among the firstto publicly support China’s position on the Ukraine crisis and the six common understandings in the form of government communiqué and national assembly declaration. Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada wrote a letter to Foreign Minister Wang Yi specifically to express support. China highly appreciates it and sincerely welcomes more countries to support and endorse the six common understandings.

Anadolu Agency: You are addressing that there are 101 countries and international organizations who are supporting thesix common understandings. What do you aim with this support from other countries? Will that result in a new peace conference, for example, about the political solution of the Ukraine crisis? What will be the end result for these common understandings and countries supporting them?



Lin Jian: China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear. We are committed to promoting talks for peace and the political settlement of the crisis. We maintain close communication with relevant parties in the international community and will continue to play a constructive role to that end.

Bloomberg: My question is about the debt restructuring deal with Sri Lanka. We’ve learned that Sri Lanka has advanced talks with other bilateral creditors in the creditors’ committee, including India and Hungary and the Paris club. From China’s perspective, how close is the Export-Import Bank to finalizing its agreement with Sri Lanka? And also how close is the China Development Bank to reaching any agreement with Sri Lanka?



Lin Jian: The Chinese side has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic development to the best of our capability. We stand ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to support Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability. On your specific question, I’d refer you to competent authorities.