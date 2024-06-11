Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Tunisia's President Kais Saied

On the morning of May 31, 2024, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Tunisian President Kais Saied, who is in China for a state visit and for the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. The two heads of state announced the establishment of China-Tunisia strategic partnership.

Noting that China and Tunisia are good friends and brothers, Xi Jinping said that over the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Tunisia have always respected and supported each other, and treated each other as equals regardless of the changes in the international landscape, writing a vivid chapter of developing countries standing together through thick and thin. Consolidating and developing China-Tunisia relations conforms to the fundamental interests and common expectations of the two peoples. China is ready to work with Tunisia to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and take bilateral relations to a new level. Xi Jinping said the announcement of the establishment of China-Tunisia strategic partnership during the day will open up an even brighter future for bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that China supports Tunisia in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions, independently advancing the reform process, and keeping its future firmly in its own hands. China is ready to enhance the synergy of development strategies with Tunisia, deepen cooperation in such fields as infrastructure development and new energy, foster new growth engines for cooperation in medical and health care, green development, water resources, agriculture and other fields, and work to deliver more outcomes in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China welcomes more high-quality Tunisian specialty products to enter the Chinese market. China is ready to continue to send high-caliber medical teams to Tunisia, deepen cooperation with Tunisia in such fields as education and tourism, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges. He noted that the two sides need to work with the Global South countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination, practice true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and achieve common development. China is ready to work with Tunisia to ensure the success of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to inject new impetus into the development of China-Arab relations, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Kais Saied said he is pleased to pay a historic visit to China on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and China, and attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Tunisia and China enjoy profound friendship, share similar ideals and have fruitful cooperation in various fields. Tunisia expects more support from China for its national development and closer cooperation in health, transportation, green development and education to elevate bilateral relations to a new level. Tunisia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and staunchly supports the Chinese government's efforts in achieving national reunification and safeguarding its core interests. Tunisia and Arab countries appreciate the concepts and ideals embodied in the fine traditional Chinese culture and China's commitment to fairness and justice in international affairs. Every country has the right to independently choose a development path that suits its own national conditions. Tunisia is ready to work with China to uphold the common values of humanity, strengthen unity and coordination, oppose hegemonism and bloc confrontation, and create a more equal and beautiful world, so that people of all countries can enjoy real human rights and freedom, live in harmony, and share peace, security and prosperity.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Xi Jinping stressed that China's position is highly consistent with that of Arab countries, and China is ready to work with Tunisia and other Arab countries to promote a comprehensive, just and enduring settlement of the Palestinian question based on the two-State solution.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in various fields including green and low-carbon development and investment.

The two sides also issued a Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Tunisia on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership.

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Kais Saied and his wife Ichraf Saied at the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Kais Saied's arrival, honor guard lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Tunisia, and a 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Kais Saied then reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan hosted a welcoming banquet for Kais Saied and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People at noon.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.