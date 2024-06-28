JMJ Co-Founder, Jay Greenspan Retires, a Champion for Workplace Safety
Celebrating 37 years as a pioneer of leadership and innovation in workplace safety.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JMJ, a global consulting and technology firm specializing in transforming safety, sustainability, and performance culture transformation, announces the retirement of Co-Founder, Jay Greenspan, effective June 30, 2024.
Since co-founding JMJ Associates in 1987, Jay's passion and dedication have been truly inspiring. His strategic vision, expertise, and unwavering commitment to workplace safety have left an indelible mark on clients and colleagues worldwide.
Among his many achievements, Jay was instrumental in developing JMJ’s flagship Incident and Injury-Free™ (IIF™) approach. He inspired leaders to challenge commonly held beliefs and, “Make the impossible possible and the possible real.”
“Thirty-seven years ago, when I co-founded JMJ Associates the reality in the world was that it was impossible to eliminate work-related injuries. Today, working incident and injury free is not only achievable, but anything less is unacceptable. It has been my privilege to lead that global transformation and impact millions of workers,” said Jay Greenspan.
In addition, Jay and his co-founders led the company’s Major Capital Projects execution, working on some of the world’s most iconic projects including the Channel Tunnel, developing the oil fields of Kazakhstan, the London Olympics, multiple plants for Mobil Oil, Intel, BP, and the Time Warner Building in NYC. This work revolutionized the execution of major capital projects globally, setting new benchmarks for cost, schedule, and operability.
Reflecting on his personal highlights, Jay Greenspan shared, "One of the most meaningful parts of my career was contributing to the transformation of mining practices in southern Africa. From abysmal conditions, the three largest mining companies in Africa became global leaders in mine safety."
Beyond corporate successes, Jay's greatest impact lies in the personal connections he has made and the lives he has touched. Known for his charismatic presence, Jay has been a leader, confidant, and friend to many. His experience and wisdom shaped JMJ’s corporate culture, inspiring excellence and integrity.
When London-based private investor group 3i became JMJ’s majority shareholders in 2013, Jay remained committed to the company he co-founded, embracing the role of mentor and advisor to the new leadership team. “I would like to personally thank Jay for his drive, insight and friendship. We will all miss him and wish him well for a long and happy next chapter,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer, JMJ.
Jay Greenspan’s contributions have not only shaped the course of JMJ but also set a benchmark for safety leadership that will inspire future generations. We wish him well in the next stage of his journey and look forward to JMJ’s bright future as we continue to create impactful cultural transformation for our clients.
About JMJ:
For over 35 years, JMJ has been at the forefront of cultural change, helping executives, leaders, and the front line create breakthrough results in safety, sustainability and business performance. Our approach combines consulting expertise and the power of Transformation Cloud ™ technologies to make the impossible possible. jmj.com
