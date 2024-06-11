PteroDynamics Appoints Former Ring CTO Joshua Roth as Board Director
Roth Brings Deep Operational Experience in Scaling Global Technology Operations and Building Platform SolutionsCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced that Joshua Roth has joined the company’s board of directors. Roth most recently served as the chief technology officer (CTO) for home security provider Ring, where for the past nine years he helped develop the company’s solutions into a premium platform of security appliances. Roth’s hands-on experience rapidly scaling global hardware and software technology operations and in advisory roles with multiple high-tech enterprises will help PteroDynamics build a scalable, integrated platform to meet the evolving needs of customers across multiple defense and commercial industries.
“Josh’s recognized background as a technologist and company-builder is a vital addition to PteroDynamics as we expand the value of our autonomous Transwing® VTOL aircraft system to customers across commercial and defense sectors,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “Josh is a visionary technologist who recognizes the broad applications and potential of new platforms, and he has a long and proven track record of helping organizations execute on that vision.”
Roth has held prior CTO positions and has served as a board member and in an advisory capacity to multiple tech companies, overseeing rapid growth and buildout of tech platform solutions. He was one of the first employees at Ring, where he spearheaded the development of the company’s hardware, firmware, analytics, and business intelligence solutions. He grew its technology operations globally, managing 800 people across 13 countries. He also was CTO for NTI Group, which provided emergency communications and community engagement solutions for educational institutions, families, and municipalities and was acquired by Blackboard (now Anthology). Roth also ran technology operations at Digital Evolution prior to its merger with US Interactive and subsequent IPO and co-founded and served as CTO for Rent.com prior to its sale to eBay.
“There is a tremendous market opportunity in bringing the agility and best practices of Silicon Valley to groundbreaking autonomous aircraft systems like the Transwing that can play an outsized role for defense and commercial operators,” said Josh Roth. “I am very excited to join the PteroDynamics board, and I look forward to helping the company accelerate and scale innovation.
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combines the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to-hard to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
