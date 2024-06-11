Submit Release
The Northern Ireland Football Fund - screening

The Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF) is intended to modernise the physical infrastructure used by local clubs to play the game of football at senior and grassroots level in Northern Ireland. It is also expected to include investment in creation of a National Training Centre for football.

The policy, at the highest level, is to deliver an Executive commitment to invest in local football’s physical infrastructure.

A Strategic Outline Case has been developed for the commitment, to consider issues at Super Programme level and underpin approvals to take forward further, more detailed work at Programme and Project level across the three identified strands of the commitment (performance clubs, grassroots facilities and National Training Centre).

