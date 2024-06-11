Tecta America Announces Promotion of Geoff Hagan to Senior Vice President of National Service

Tecta America

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces that Geoff Hagan has been promoted to Senior Vice President of National Service. Geoff replaces Nicole Eisenhardt, who has taken a job outside of the industry. He will assume his new responsibilities effective June 10, 2024, reporting to Kevin Palmer, President of Tecta America.

Hagan started his roofing career as a laborer on a residential crew and progressed through the ranks while also earning a BA degree from Kent State University. His experiences include past roles in the field, estimating, project management, sales, environmental solutions, team building, and training and development.

"This internal promotion reflects Geoff’s success in a series of challenging and diverse roles over his many years with Tecta America, his strong connections with people both inside and outside the Company, and his commitment to excellence in everything he does," Kevin Palmer said. "Geoff’s proven leadership will put us in the best position to assist our operating units throughout the Company in delivering for our customers now and in the future."

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve the operating units of Tecta America. I’m fortunate to have found a home at a Company whose values I share and whose people I respect," said Hagan. "I am determined to ensure that all of our stakeholders -- our customers, operating units, partners, and colleagues -- benefit from our association."

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 95 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable safety and quality reputation. Tecta is an approved installer for all major manufacturers.