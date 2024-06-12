BestRx Announces its Cloud-Hosted Software is Now Supporting More Than 100 Independent Pharmacies Nationwide
Pharmacy owners need a way to manage their operations, without having to physically be onsite. Our cloud-hosted system offers the same functionality, without the limitations of traditional software.”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestRx, a software company focused on providing innovative solutions that foster growth for independent pharmacies, is proud to announce that its cloud-hosted software is now supporting more than 100 pharmacies nationwide.
— Hemal Desai, President of BestRx
BestRx developed a cloud-hosted version of its award-winning software recognizing that its customers, especially multi-store owners, were increasingly stretched-thin and needed an easier, more efficient way to manage their business. By providing full, remote access to the BestRx system, cloud-hosted users can perform all prescription-related tasks, access vital reporting and more – whenever and wherever they are. It also ensures pharmacy operations can continue, even in the face of a natural disaster or staffing shortage.
This not only provides pharmacies with more flexibility, but cloud-hosted software also promotes business growth as well. From eliminating the need to be physically at a particular location or traveling between stores, to increased productivity, employee satisfaction and work-life balance, cloud-hosted software is revolutionizing the way independent pharmacies manage their business.
“BestRx is constantly monitoring shifts in the industry and their impact on our pharmacy customers,” says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increased need for solutions that enable independent pharmacies to remain engaged in the daily operations of one or multiple stores, without having to physically be onsite. Our cloud-hosted system does just that, providing all the same user-friendly functionality, without any of the limitations associated with traditional software.”
Since launching the cloud-hosted version of BestRx less than a year ago, the response from pharmacies has been extremely positive. In fact, many users have expressed their appreciation for the added convenience, efficiency, and adaptability they’ve gained through remote access.
“I wholeheartedly recommend BestRx’s cloud-hosted software to any colleague in the industry,” says Perry K., a BestRx customer. “It has provided invaluable peace of mind as our business grows and faces increasingly complex challenges. Its user-friendly interface, scalability, and robust features have also significantly enhanced our operations making it an indispensable tool for modern pharmacy management.”
In addition to the pharmacies already using the solution, other stores continue to swap their traditional, locally installed software for the freedom of a cloud-hosted system. Independent pharmacies interested in learning more about BestRx’s innovative cloud-hosted software can visit: www.bestrx.com
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx has remained committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools that foster growth and enhance patient care. BestRx prides itself on its award-winning, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. Through ongoing innovation and partnering with other organizations that share our passion for helping independent pharmacies succeed and better care for their communities, BestRx will always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: www.bestrx.com
