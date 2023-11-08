BestRx Integrates with Square to Provide Payment Options for Pharmacies
BestRx is proud to announce its pharmacy management software is now itegrated with Square, providing customers with more streamlined payment processing options.
As the first pharmacy software management system to integrate with Square, BestRx is providing pharmacies with additional, innovative payment options for their in-store and delivery transactions.”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestRx, a family-owned software company committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools that foster growth and enhance patient care, announced the launch of its integration with Square, the technology company that makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible. The new offering enables BestRx pharmacies to efficiently process and accept every form of payment that comes across their counter through Square.
— Hemal Desai, President of BestRx
The industry-first integration provides BestRx pharmacies with access to Square’s innovative solutions and seamlessly captures in-store payments using the sleek, modern Square Terminal. Not only does this enable pharmacies to accept several forms of digital payment, including credit, debit and FSA/HSA cards, as well as leading digital wallets, but they can also perform vital pharmacy-specific functions like obtaining electronic signatures and patient consents using Square Terminal as well.
The integration eliminates the need for manual data entry, reducing human error and the time spent on each transaction. It also allows pharmacies to initiate online payments via text-to-pay, process a card on file and easily track sales processed through Square – right from their pharmacy software. As a result, pharmacies in this program gain access to a true end-to-end payment solution and benefit from other Square advantages, like its PCI compliance, flat processing rates, and flexible payment options.
“By being the first pharmacy software management system to integrate with Square, BestRx is proud to offer our customers additional, innovative payment options for their in-store and delivery transactions," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "This provides independent pharmacies in the BestRx network with a way to further streamline their operations, reduce processing fees and unlock even more value for their store.”
“As payment preferences continue to evolve, it’s become essential for pharmacies to adapt and enable their patients to pay the way they want to,” said Mike Cohen, Global Head of Partnerships at Square. “Through our work with BestRx, we’re making sure pharmacies are fully equipped to provide their patients with the convenience and payment flexibility they have come to expect, while also streamlining their ability to complete sales in-store, during deliveries or online.”
Independent pharmacies interested in learning more about processing payments with BestRx and Square's integration can visit the Square App Marketplace.
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx has remained a family business committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools that foster growth and enhance patient care. BestRx prides itself on its award-winning, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. Through ongoing innovation and partnering with other organizations that share our passion for helping independent pharmacies succeed and better care for their communities, BestRx will always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: www.bestrx.com
Christine Bloome
BestRx Pharmacy Software
+1 630-450-6773
email us here