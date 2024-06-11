Derq Welcomes Eric Raamot to Board of Advisors
The acclaimed traffic technology expert joins the leading AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions provider.
We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our Board of Advisors. Highly respected in our industry, Eric brings invaluable expertise in cutting-edge traffic technology and digital infrastructure.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derq, the leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, has announced the addition of Eric Raamot to the company’s Board of Advisors. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging top industry expertise to further its mission of revolutionizing road safety and efficiency through AI-powered technology.
— Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO, Derq
“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our Board of Advisors. As a highly respected thought leader in our industry, Eric brings invaluable expertise in cutting-edge traffic technology and digital infrastructure,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. “His choice to join Derq underscores our pivotal role in the next generation of intelligent transportation solutions. Eric's unique insights into product strategy, industry partnerships, and market competitiveness, enhancing our strengths and making Derq essential in the transition to safer, smarter roads.”
Raamot brings decades of experience and a profound commitment to enhancing road safety and efficiency through innovative technology. Formerly, he was a Senior Strategist at the USDOT Highly Automated Systems Safety Center of Excellence (HASS COE), where he promoted public and private sector convergence toward a unified digital infrastructure which will be necessary to establish scalability and data trust between infrastructure and in-vehicle safety systems. Prior to his term at USDOT, Raamot served for 22 years as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering at Econolite, North America's leading manufacturer of traffic signal software and equipment. During his time at Econolite, Raamot developed the traffic controllers and ATMS systems responsible for controlling over 100,000 intersections. Despite the apparent success of this broad technological deployment, he carried a humbling responsibility that these intersections still result in 1000 fatalities annually. He has focused his career toward the radical transformation in safety and mobility that can be offered with the utilization of geospatial trajectories and situational awareness.
“Derq has developed technologies that generate the situational awareness which is critically needed to address intersection safety. I am delighted to support them in our shared pursuit toward vision zero,” said Raamot.
Raamot has also contributed extensively to industry standards over the past two decades, including SAE, NEMA, and NTCIP standards. He chaired the controller vendor subcommittee for the Connected Intersection working group (CTI 4501) and maintains broad industry relationships with technology vendors, vehicle OEMs, and IOO stakeholders.
Raamot joins an esteemed Board of Advisors at Derq—a mix of government and industry leaders and experts in smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence—which includes Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, former Director General for Smart Dubai Office; Dr. Hamed Benouar, former Chief Traffic Engineer at the California Department of Transportation; Joe Boissy, former Chief Marketing Officer at Iteris; Hicham Chatila, National Director at Parametrix; Dr. Karl Iagnemma, CEO of Motional; Mark Joseph, former CEO and Vice Chair at Transdev North America; Ty Beltramo, former CTO at Mapquest and Chief Architect at General Motors’ Onstar; and Dr. Zahi Karam, Vice President of Data Science at Bluecore.
About Derq
Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, visit derq.com.
Katelyn Davis
Derq
media@derq.com