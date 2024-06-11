Five Arrows completes acquisition of Rimes from EQT
Partnership provides foundation for accelerated global expansionNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. The investment has been led jointly by the Five Arrows Long Term Fund ("FALT") and Five Arrows Principal Investments ("FAPI"), together with "Five Arrows".
Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes, commented, "Rimes is well positioned to help shape the future of investment data solutions by leveraging our customer-centric ethos, deep domain expertise, and cutting-edge technology. I look forward to helping more clients achieve their goals through our flagship benchmark data services, outsourced data management capabilities, investment management platform, and AI services. Our impressive growth over recent years reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to accelerate this with Five Arrows."
- ENDS -
About Rimes
Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than USD 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com.
Five Arrows
Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has EUR 26 billion AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With over EUR 9 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology‑enabled business services and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity.
Hannah Pewter
Rimes
07500905415
email us here