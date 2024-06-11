Finding for Recovery of $5,605 Issued Against Former Lima-Allen RPC Finance Director Following Theft in Office Conviction

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $5,605 was issued Tuesday against the former finance director for the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, who was convicted of misusing a Commission credit card for personal gain.

The total is the same as the court-ordered restitution against Brandon Casler, who was indicted in Allen County Common Pleas Court in December 2023.

The finding was included in an audit of the Commission’s finances from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The full report is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

Casler pleaded guilty in February 2024 to a felony count of theft in office and two misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards after it was determined he used a Commission credit card for personal purchases, including food and daycare services, in December 2022 and April and May 2023.

He was sentenced in April 2024 to two years of community control and 200 hours of community service, with suspended terms of incarceration. He’s also barred from serving in public office.

