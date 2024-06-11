X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

• May 2024:- Janssen Pharmaceuticals- Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AAV5-hRKp.RPGR for the Treatment of Japanese X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Associated With Pathogenic Variants in Retinitis Pigmentosa GTPase Regulator (RPGR).

• May 2024:- Beacon Therapeutics- A Phase 1/2 Open-Label Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AGTC-501 (rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR) and a Phase 2 Randomized, Controlled, Masked, Multi-center Study Comparing Two Doses of AGTC-501 in Male Subjects With X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Confirmed by a Pathogenic Variant in the RPGR Gene

• The increase in X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The leading X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies such as Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc., Beacon Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development LLC, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and others.and others.

• Promising X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies such as KIO-301, and others.

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Overview

X-linked retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) is a severe form of retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). XLRP is associated with mutations in genes located on the X chromosome, which means the condition predominantly affects males. However, some female carriers may also be clinically affected, although usually with a much less severe phenotype than males.

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Insights

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatable Cases

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Mutant gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights

In recent years, genetic causes of X-linked RP have been better understood, and novel treatments are being developed to combat the disease. Gene-specific or mutation-specific investigations point to the possibility that gene augmentation therapy might be designed to restore normal gene expression in photoreceptors. Other research involves cell replacement therapy, which involves transplanting retinal progenitor cells (or non-ocular stem cells) into the eye, to repopulate the retina with functional photoreceptors.

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Landscape

The available treatment options were limited and primarily focused on managing symptoms and slowing down the progression of the disease. These treatments were not applicable to all forms of XLRP due to its genetic and clinical heterogeneity. XLRP is a genetically diverse condition, with mutations in different genes leading to the disease. Developing targeted therapies for each specific genetic mutation is a complex challenge, and a one-size-fits-all approach is not feasible, managing the ongoing degeneration of retinal cells is a significant challenge. Slowing down or halting the progression of the disease remains a major unmet need.

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Drug Market

Overall, the increasing prevalence of the disease along with the significant disease burden and the robust emerging pipeline is expected to fuel the X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa market during the forecast period (2023-2032). Companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa. Some of the key players below in the market are involved in developing therapies for X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa.

X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs Uptake

• AAV5-RPGR is a gene therapy developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & and MEIRAGTx for RPGR-Associated X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa. It is delivered via subretinal injection targeting the central retina in the eye that was more affected at baseline. AAV-RPGR is designed to treat the most common form of X-linked retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) caused by mutations in the eye-specific form of the RPGR gene called RPGR open reading frame 15 (RPGR ORF15). Both rods and cones photoreceptors require RPGR ORF15 to function. In 2020, MEIRAGTx announced six-, nine-, and 12-month results from the dose escalation phase of the Phase I/II trial, with data demonstrating statistically significant improvement in retinal sensitivity and vision-guided mobility.

• 4D-125 by 4D Molecular Therapeutics is an investigational genetic medicine using the R100 vector for the treatment of XLRP related to mutations in the RPGR gene. 4D-125 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II study. This product is highly differentiated because it utilizes the primate-evolved and customized intravitreal R100 vector for transgene (RPGR) delivery to the retina with the goal of transgene expression in all regions of the retina after a single dose. 4D-125 is being evaluated in the EXCEL, a Phase I/II dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with XLRP related to mutations in the RPGR gene. The primary endpoint of this trial is to determine the safety and maximum-tolerated dose. Secondary endpoints include assessments of biological activity, including both visual field function and anatomical endpoints.

Scope of the X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies- Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc., Beacon Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development LLC, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and others.and others.

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies- KIO-301, and others.

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Access and Reimbursement

