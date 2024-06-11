MSAR Government thanks Central Government for supporting Macao’s participation in national aerospace development

MACAU, June 11 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government sincerely thanks the Central Government for the strong support and great care it has shown in terms of Macao’s participation in the nation’s aerospace development work. Macao has also issued its congratulations on the successful completion of the selection process regarding the fourth batch of astronaut candidates for the country’s crewed space flight programme.

The national-level process included a crucial breakthrough for Macao – the first-ever selection of an individual from the city as an aerospace payload specialist. This achievement highlights the high regard of the Central Government, and its support for technological innovation in Macao, enabling the city to take an important step forward in the field of aerospace technology. It is an honour for the MSAR and sends a strong message of encouragement to Macao young people.

The successful completion of the selection process for the fourth batch of astronaut candidates could not have been achieved without the diligent efforts and collaborative spirit of the motherland’s scientific personnel. Their remarkable progress in research and exploration in the field of aerospace technology is commendable.

The MSAR Government will provide its active cooperation regarding national policies, strengthen collaboration with the Central Government and relevant departments, and deepen exchanges in the aerospace technology field.

Macao is committed to advancing the field of technological innovation and to continually reaching new heights in that regard. Macao aspires to make greater contributions to national aerospace development. With the full support of the Central Government, the MSAR Government will double its efforts to cultivate a greater number of people with talents related to scientific research, enhance the infrastructure for technological innovation, and actively promote the integration of aerospace technology with other fields. These aim to make further contributions to the high-quality development of Macao’s economy.

The MSAR Government once again expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government for creating a favourable environment and the necessary conditions for the long-term development of science and technology in Macao. The MSAR Government looks forward to working with the China Astronaut Research and Training Center to contribute further to the remarkable achievements of the country’s aerospace sector.