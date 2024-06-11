Announcement of the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition schedule

MACAU, June 11 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition is dedicated to the categories of Chinese and Western instruments. The provisional Competition schedule will be available from 10am on 12 June on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM and on the competition system.

The application period for the Competition closed on 7 May and nearly 950 applications were received. The Competition will be held from 24 July to 11 August at the University Hall (N2) of the University of Macau (Avenida da Universidade, Taipa), at the Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van (Lote CN6a, Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Coloane) and at the Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes (Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Macau). The “Special Prizes Competition” is provisionally scheduled to be held on 15 August (Thursday) at the Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van. The Competition (Chinese and Western music) will be held at the above venues for the first time. Participants are advised to check the exact location of the competition venues in order to schedule their travel time in advance. All participants must register in person at the competition venue during the designated period by presenting the original copy of their valid Macao Resident Identity Card, otherwise no scores will be given. Both participants and accompanists must use legal copies of music scores. Participants in the Western Percussion Solo and Western Instrumental Ensemble categories and those in the Chinese Percussion Solo and Chinese Instrumental Ensemble categories are required to submit their stage instrument plan via the registration system by 3 July. All participants shall carefully read the related parts in the “Rules & Regulations” including the “Competition Rules” and the “Notes on checking in” in the Rules & Regulations before the contest.

For the latest information on the Competition, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.

For enquiries, please send an email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.