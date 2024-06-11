FX Design Group Elevates Kevin Vickers to the Role of Creative Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is thrilled to announce the promotion of Kevin Vickers to the role of Creative Director. Vickers, who has been with the company for over a decade, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh creative vision to his new role. He will be key in elevating the company’s design efforts across the board.
Since joining FX Design Group, Vickers has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership in broadcast set design. His work has been integral to the success of some of FX’s largest projects, including WPIX in New York, GMA Networks in the Philippines, Daytime Chicago in Illinois, and WNCN in North Carolina. His work has been recognized by numerous professional associations, having won several NewscastStudio and Promax awards, and an Emmy in 2019 for his work on WTVD (also in North Carolina). Last month his design for GMA’s Studio 3, which presents the longest-running morning show in the Philippines ("Unang Hirit"), was awarded an Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Award.
His keen eye for aesthetics, innovative design philosophy, and dedication to excellence have been essential in delivering the groundbreaking FX projects which continue to set new industry standards. As Creative Director, Vickers will oversee the direction of all design projects, ensuring the highest quality and unparalleled innovation.
“Kevin’s promotion to Creative Director is a testament to his incredible contributions and creative prowess,” says John Johnson, CEO of FX Design Group. “We are confident that under his leadership, our design team will continue to push the boundaries and deliver truly exceptional results for our clients.”
Vickers' promotion marks a significant step in FX Design Group’s ongoing commitment to broadcast design. The company looks forward to Kevin Vickers' continued success and leadership in his new role.
For more information on FX Design Group, visit www.fxgroup.tv.
