“I had to fight for my mum” – Marianne's story

Marianne’s mother has been in a severe depressive episode for the past two years, leading to a coma, major organ failure and admission to a care home. For Carers Week, she shares the impact ageist stigma had on her mum’s treatment and what it’s like to be a carer without external support.

My story is a long and painful one, still a daily challenge with no end in sight. People are very quick to call someone ‘mental’, to mock the way someone is acting or thinking. However, I hope most people never have to actually experience dealing with a loved one suffering with mental illness.

For the past 20 months, my mother has been very poorly, suffering with severe depression. She was 74 when this episode began and had been well on a combination of mental health medications for 11 years. To me she was just Mum. Yes, getting older, struggling with some of modern technology and not as physically fit as before, but she didn’t seem old and we had no other concerns about her health.

She was encouraged to stop taking one of her medications, and unfortunately stopped abruptly. What followed was weeks and months of telephone calls and appointments to see doctors and the Community Mental Health Team. I’m a single mum working full-time, and was trying to juggle looking after my own family whilst looking after my mum and my dad (who we suspect has early-onset dementia, now that my mother is unwell).