Wilson Disease Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 290 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Wilson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Wilson Disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Wilson Disease Market Report

• May 2024:- Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.- The primary objectives of this study are to evaluate the safety of single IV doses of UX701 in patients with Wilson disease, to select the UX701 dose with the best benefit/risk profile based on the totality of safety and efficacy data and to evaluate the effect of UX701 on copper regulation.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that in 2022, in Germany there was around 916 cases of Wilson’s disease was diagnosed which will increase by 2034.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that there were around 1,321 cases with hepatic manifestation, 535 cases with neurologic manifestation, 348 neuro-hepatic cases and 425 cases with other manifestations of Wilson’s disease in the United States in 2022. DelveInsight estimates that the prevalence of these manifestations will increase by 2034.

• In 2022, the prevalent population of Wilson’s disease in the United States was found to be around 9,189 cases out of which nearly 2,630 cases were diagnosed, as per DelveInsight’s estimates, the cases is expected to increase by 2034.

• Key Wilson Disease companies working in the Wilson Disease market are Orphalan, AstraZeneca, Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Promising Wilson Disease Therapies such as VTX-801, UX701, and others.

Wilson Disease Overview

Wilson’s disease (WD) is a genetic disorder that prevents the body from removing extra copper, causing copper to build up in the liver, brain, eyes, and other organs. Without treatment, high copper levels can cause life-threatening organ damage. Wilson’s disease also known as hepatolenticular degeneration is caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, which is responsible for transporting copper from intracellular chaperone proteins into the secretory pathway, both for excretion into bile and for incorporation into apo-ceruloplasmin for the synthesis of functional ceruloplasmin. This defect results in progressive toxic accumulation of copper in the liver that begins in infancy when copper-containing solids are introduced into the diet.

Wilson Disease Epidemiology Insights

• Prevalent Cases

• Diagnosed Prevalent cases on Clinical Manifestation

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Diagnosed Prevalent cases of based on Symptoms

Wilson Disease Treatment Landscape

Wilson’s disease treatment includes three types of medications: first those that remove (chelate) copper from the body by urinary excretion, such as penicillamine (Cuprimine) and trientine dihydrochloride (Syprine), second, zinc salts to prevent the gut from absorbing copper from the diet, and third, tetrathiomolybdate which both prevents absorbing copper and binds up toxic copper in the blood making it nontoxic.

Wilson Disease Market Insights

There is currently no cure for Wilson’s disease. The main aim of the current treatment is to establish a negative copper balance with the life-long administration of chelating agents (D-penicillamine, trientine salts) or zinc salt. D-penicillamine is available under the brand name Cuprimine and Depen while trientine under Syprine and Trientine Dihydrochloride (Cufence). Treatment helps to improve the manifestations of the disease over time, and its effectiveness depends on strict adherence to it throughout life. Restriction of copper-rich foods may be beneficial. Liver transplantation is the recommended therapy in cases of acute liver failure with encephalopathy or decompensated cirrhosis despite drug therapy.

Wilson Disease Market Dynamics

The Wilson’s disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. Despite advancements in treatment, there are a number of unmet needs in treatment management that must be addressed in order to produce successful and safe Wilson’s disease therapies to meet the demands of patients.

Wilson Disease Drugs Uptake

• VTX-801 by Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer is a novel, investigational rAAV-based gene therapy vector that delivers a miniaturized ATP7B transgene encoding. This functional protein has been shown to restore copper homeostasis, reverse liver pathology, and reduce copper accumulation in the brain of a mouse model of Wilson’s disease. VTX-801’s rAAV serotype was selected based on its demonstrated tropism for transducing human liver cells.

• UX701 by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is an investigational AAV type 9 gene therapy designed to deliver a stable expression of a truncated version of the ATP7B copper transporter following a single intravenous infusion. The therapy has been shown in preclinical studies to improve copper distribution and excretion from the body and reverse pathological findings of Wilson’s liver disease.

