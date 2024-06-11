FlyFin launches an ‘Ultimate Plan’ subscription for businesses
FlyFin, the #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, announced the launch of its Ultimate Plan subscription for businesses.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, announced the launch of its Ultimate Plan subscription for businesses, designed to address the unique tax challenges faced by complex business entities.
Double taxation and high C Corp tax rates are common complaints from business owners operating a C Corporation. Pass-through entities like S Corporations are exempt from double taxation, but are bound by strict IRS requirements when paying S corp taxes.
Partnerships (and LLCs taxed as S Corps) also face complex filing requirements, including detailed partnership tax returns, LLC tax forms and calculating the distribution of income among partners. All these entities also have to navigate state tax laws, the self-employment tax rate, maintaining accurate records and keeping up with IRS updates.
FlyFin's Ultimate Plan is tailored to address these challenges. It is designed to be an upgrade from the Premium Plan (for LLC taxes). For just $41 per month, the Ultimate Plan comes with a suite of features to help manage small business taxes, including:
A dedicated expert CPA specializing in complex business structures
Complete state tax filing services
Free audit insurance
Specialized handling of international tax obligations
1:1 video calls, unlimited tax support and strategic tax planning from a CPA
Quarterly tax calculator
Income tracker
Calculating monthly set-aside amount
Additionally, users can get access to a 1099 tax calculator to find relevant deductions to keep taxes as low as possible.
“We want to make taxes effortless for our users, and we know that filing business taxes can be complex,” says Jaideep Singh, CEO of FlyFin. “The Ultimate Plan was crafted as a solution that is comprehensive, user-friendly, and a step up from the Premium Plan so business owners get their money’s worth.”
With a range of features and expert support, taxpayers can use FlyFin’s Ultimate Plan to alleviate their tax-related stress and focus on growing their business.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed individuals, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers with an affordable, easy-to-use tax filing solution. FlyFin leverages AI paired with experienced CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work for self-employed individuals with 1099 employee taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
