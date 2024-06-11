WHIM Syndrome Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 6 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

WHIM Syndrome Market

WHIM Syndrome Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “WHIM Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the WHIM Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the WHIM Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the WHIM Syndrome Market Report

• May 2024:- X4 Pharmaceuticals-A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study of Mavorixafor in Patients With WHIM Syndrome With Open-Label Extension. This study has a double-blind, Randomized Placebo-Controlled Period and an Open-Label Period. The primary objective of the Randomized Placebo-Controlled Period is to demonstrate the efficacy of mavorixafor in participants with WHIM syndrome as assessed by increasing levels of circulating neutrophils compared with placebo, and relative to a clinically meaningful threshold.

• As per DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, males and females contributed approximately 18 and 29 WHIM Syndrome cases in 2022 in EU4 and the UK.

• Among EU4 countries and the UK, France had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of WHIM Syndrome (around 17 cases) in 2022.

• In 2022, the total prevalent cases of WHIM Syndrome were the highest in the US, with around 117 cases, and lowest in Spain with around 2 cases.

• The leading WHIM Syndrome Companies such as X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID, and others

• Promising WHIM Syndrome Therapies such as Mavorixafor, Plerixafor, X4P-001, and others

WHIM Syndrome Overview

WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome is an ultra-rare and difficult-to-diagnose primary immunodeficiency disease. In almost all patients of WHIM syndrome, the disease is caused by “gain-of-function” mutations in the single gene that encodes for the CXCR4 receptor.

WHIM Syndrome Epidemiology Insights

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

WHIM Syndrome Treatment Market Landscape

Treatment for WHIM patients is not standardized but aims to mitigate hematologic defects and associated clinical symptoms. Current treatment strategies and clinical trials focus on Neutropenia, hypogammaglobulinemia, and bacterial infections. No pharmacologic agents have a demonstrated ability to prevent or treat warts in WHIM patients. Successful treatment of warts in WHIM patients is typically restricted to destructive therapies. The HPV vaccine is limited to a subset of the most highly cancer-associated strains (Heusinkveld et al., 2017).

WHIM Syndrome Drug Market

The current management options for WHIM syndrome can be mainly categorized into curative and symptomatic treatments. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allogenic) is the only available curative treatment for WHIM syndrome, whereas the symptomatic treatment involves the administration of granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), exogenous administration of Immunoglobulins (IV/SC), G-CSF, and CXCR4 antagonists.

WHIM Syndrome Market Insights

To counter unmet market needs and provide better treatment choices for WHIM Syndrome, several market players are working robustly either on single-agent novel molecules or on combination and dose modification of standard therapies. Several therapies are expected to be launched in the study period, likely to drive market growth during the study period. The major market players in the WHIM Syndrome therapeutic market include X4 Pharmaceuticals, among others.

WHIM Syndrome Emerging Therapies

• Mavorixafor (X4 Pharmaceuticals)

Scope of the WHIM Syndrome Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• WHIM Syndrome Companies- X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID, and others

• WHIM Syndrome Therapies- Mavorixafor, Plerixafor, X4P-001, and others.

• WHIM Syndrome Market Dynamics: WHIM Syndrome market drivers and WHIM Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• WHIM Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, WHIM Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

