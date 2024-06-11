Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 8 Billion in 2023, estimates DelveInsight

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

• June 2024:- Outlook Therapeutics Inc.- Safety and Effectiveness of ONS-5010 Compared to Lucentis® in Subjects With Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration; NORSE EIGHT. Multicenter, randomized, masked, controlled study of the safety and effectiveness of intravitreally administered ONS-5010.

• June 2024:- Hoffmann-La Roche- A Multicenter, Open-Label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of the Port Delivery System With Ranibizumab in Patients With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Portal).

• June 2024:- Kyowa Kirin, Inc- A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked, Parallel Group Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of KHK4951, a Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor, in Patients With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

• According to DelveInsight analysis, prevalence of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration is higher than Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that in the US, the total type-specific cases of AMD were 1.3 million cases of Wet AMD and around 12 million cases of Dry AMD, in the year 2023, which are expected to rise significantly by 2034.

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration in the 7MM were around 40 million cases in 2023. These cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR by 2034.

• The leading Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies such as Opthea Limited, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Regenxbio, Dobecure, Gemini Therapeutics, Huabo Biopharm, Isarna Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Ribomic, Curacle, Bio-Thera Solutions, AngioLab Inc, Alkahest, Tyrogenex, Iconic Therapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen, and others.

• Promising Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies such as NG101, Eyp-1901, Aflibercept 2Mg/0.05Ml Inj, Oph, RC28-E, Aflibercept, and others.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of severe, irreversible blindness in developed countries worldwide, with a profound effect on the quality of life of affected individuals. With the increase in life expectancy bringing growth in the number of reported cases, it adds a significant burden on the health care systems with the expensive current standard of care. Wet AMD is a type of AMD which is characterized by abrupt central vision loss caused by abnormal blood vessels that bleed or leak fluid which may swell and damage the macula.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Insights

• Total Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Prevalent Cases

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Age-Specific Cases

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Type-Specific Cases

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights

Though current anti-VEGF therapies have revolutionized the way wet AMD is treated and have helped improve the life of a lot of patients, with their patent expiry, they will face tough competition with the biosimilars. Moreover, there are several unmet needs associated with current anti-VEGF therapies. First, intravitreal injections require frequent and indefinite evaluations, with an exceptionally high burden during the first 2 years of treatment. Second, current treatments have a short duration of effect. Third, despite robust response and visual gains in many patients, up to 30% may continue to lose vision from baseline due to inadequate choroidal neovascularization response, the progression of atrophy or sub retinal fibrosis, and scar formation.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights

The pipeline for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration is dynamic. Key players include, Opthea Limited (OPT-302), Alkahest, Inc. (AKST4290), Ribomic USA (RBM-007), Regenxbio (RGX-314), and Outlook Therapeutics (ONS-5010), and others. These drugs are expected to reach the market during the forecast period (2024-2034). The increasing Diagnosed cases of Wet-AMD, the current therapies and the launch of emerging therapies will drive the market growth in the forecast period (2024–2034).

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake

• OPT-302 (sVEGFR-3) being developed by Opthea Limited is the first ‘Trap’ inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D designed specifically for the eye. OPT-302 blocks the two members of the VEGF family which cause blood vessels to grow and leak. Aberrant blood vessel growth and vascular leakage are hallmarks of several eye diseases, including wet AMD and DME. In combination with anti-VEGF-A therapies, OPT-302 completely shuts-down VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3 activity and targets mechanisms of resistance and suboptimal clinical response to existing therapies. FDA granted Fast Track designation for OPT-302, in combination with anti-VEGF-A therapy for the treatment of patients with The company is currently conducting two concurrent Phase III clinical trials of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD.

• RGX-314 (Regenxbio) is being developed as a novel, one-time sub retinal treatment that includes the NAV AAV8 vector containing a gene encoding for a monoclonal antibody fragment. The expressed protein is designed to neutralize vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) activity, modifying the pathway for the formation of new leaky blood vessels and retinal fluid accumulation. It is a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wAMD in Phase II and II/III clinical trials. The company anticipates submitting global regulatory applications between late 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Companies

• EYLEA (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• BEOVU (brolucizumab): Novartis

• OPT-302: Opthea Limited

• AKST4290: Alkahest

• RGX-314: Regenxbio

Scope of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies- Opthea Limited, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Regenxbio, Dobecure, Gemini Therapeutics, Huabo Biopharm, Isarna Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Ribomic, Curacle, Bio-Thera Solutions, AngioLab Inc, Alkahest, Tyrogenex, Iconic Therapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen, and others.

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies- NG101, Eyp-1901, Aflibercept 2Mg/0.05Ml Inj, Oph, RC28-E, Aflibercept, and others.

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

