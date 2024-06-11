TKV boosts coal supply for power generation by 15% in first five months

VIETNAM, June 11 -

HÀ NỘI — In the first five months of 2024, coal consumption reached 22.49 million tonnes, with 19.80 million supplied to power generation, reflecting a 15 per cent increase year-on-year.

In May, TKV produced 3.47 million tonnes of raw coal and consumed 5.13 million tonnes. They removed 13.82 million cubic metres of overburden and excavated 23,299 metres of tunnels. Total coal consumption was 22.49 million tonnes, representing 110 per cent of the same period last year, with 19.80 million tonnes supplied to power generation, a 115 per cent increase year-on-year.

By the end of May, TKV produced 135,000 tonnes of aluminous minerals, 9,730 tonnes of refined copper ore, nearly 6,300 tonnes of explosives, and 14,500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. Additionally, the company produced and consumed 965 million kWh of electricity.

These results helped TKV achieve a total revenue of VNĐ16.6 trillion in May 2024, including VNĐ11.2 trillion from coal, VNĐ2.1 trillion from minerals and VNĐ1.3 trillion from electricity.

In the first five months, TKV's revenue was estimated at VNĐ71.7 trillion, achieving 9.5 per cent of the annual plan and 101.5 per cent year-on-year, contributing VNĐ10.8 trillion to the State budget.

TKV will enhance safety, security and resource protection measures. Efforts to green waste dumps and mining sites will be intensified, alongside implementing dust control solutions at major coal storage areas, production sites near residential areas and specialised transport routes. — VNS