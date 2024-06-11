Vietjet offers 50% off tickets on three international routes

VIETNAM, June 11 - HCM CITY — Vietjet is offering passengers a new promotion of up to 50 per cent off airfare for flights between Việt Nam and Chengdu, Xi'an and Hong Kong.

The discounted return flight tickets are available from June 10-16 on the website www.vietjetair.com or on the Vietjet Air mobile app, Vietjet said on Monday.

Flight times are flexible, from July 1 to December 11 this year.

In addition, from now until June 14, Vietjet is offering a 50 per cent discount on SkyBoss tickets with 10kg of carry-on baggage and 30kg of checked baggage. Passengers can also check in a set of golf clubs free of charge. Those buying SkyBoss tickets will also enjoy fresh and delicious hot meals at 10,000 metres with priority service throughout the journey and a chance to relax in the VIP lounge.

All passengers flying with Vietjet receive free SkyCare travel insurance, covering benefits from reimbursing health and medical costs due to accidents or illnesses to issues related to flights (such as flight delays, baggage delays or lost luggage and travel documents), and 24/7 global medical and travel assistance services.

This summer, Vietjet passengers will have the opportunity to accumulate points, redeem gifts with the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme and participate in lucky draws worth up to VNĐ6 billion. — VNS