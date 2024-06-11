Development Banks’ Joint Roadmap for Climate-Health Finance and Action

Description

Climate change is one of the biggest threats to our health and wellbeing today. Yet, despite its devastating impact, investments in climate and health remain extremely low.

Recognizing the urgency, 11 multilateral and public development banks came together for the first time to optimize their efforts and maximize investments in climate and health. The group has developed a roadmap, which outlines development banks’ common strategy to urgently increase and prioritize investments to respond to the health impacts brought about by climate change.

With a focus on strong partnerships with governments, civil society, the private sector, and other stakeholders to tailor investments to specific country needs, the roadmap outlines six areas to guide this collective approach, including: adopting a common understanding of climate-health investments; identifying country and regional vulnerabilities and needs; building capacity in climate and health at the sub-national, national, regional, and global levels, including in the private sector; supporting country-tailored, evidence-based interventions; mobilizing synergistic financing; and focusing on results, transparency and accountability.

Objectives

The event will introduce the new Roadmap for Climate-Health Finance and Action of the Development Bank Working Group. The roadmap outlines a common, strategic approach to urgently raise, prioritize, and drive climate and health commitments to finance a people-centered approach for climate and health action. The event will answer these questions:

What is the impact of climate on health and poverty and why is there an urgent need for significant, coordinated investments in climate and health?

What is the role and comparative advantage of development banks in mobilizing financial resources, technical expertise, and policy influence for climate and health action?

What are key opportunities for innovation and co-investment in climate and health?

Target participants

Multilateral and public development banks, Government, Private sector

Resource speakers

High-level speakers:

Mamta Murthi , Vice President, Human Development, World Bank

, Vice President, Human Development, World Bank Fatima Yasmin , Vice President Sectors and Themes, ADB

, Vice President Sectors and Themes, ADB Thomas Östros , Vice President, European Investment Bank

, Vice President, European Investment Bank Mohamed Gouled , Vice President, Industries, International Finance Corporation

, Vice President, Industries, International Finance Corporation Boitumelo Mosako , Chief Executive Officer, Development Bank of Southern Africa

, Chief Executive Officer, Development Bank of Southern Africa Mansur Muhtar , Vice President, Country Programs, Islamic Development Bank

, Vice President, Country Programs, Islamic Development Bank Ana María Ibáñez , Vice President for Sectors and Knowledge, Inter-American Development Bank

, Vice President for Sectors and Knowledge, Inter-American Development Bank Beth Dunford , Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank

, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank Hun Kim, Acting Vice President, Investment Solutions, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Event organizers / partners

World Bank