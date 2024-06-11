Submit Release
Bridging Gaps for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health: Leveraging Technology Innovations for Impact

Financing Solutions for Healthcare Innovation: The Role of Innovative and Blended Financing Models

Moderator: Dr. Nishant Jain, Health Specialist, ADB

Speakers:

  • Dr. Yanghee Kim (Research Fellow, National Health Insurance Service, South Korea)
  • Dr. Kanchan Dua (Associate Vice President, Strategy and Transactions, Ernst & Young, India)

The session will learn from the experts about the different types of innovative financing options, priorities of financing in NCDs and mental health, approaches to cover blind spots, and will touch upon aspects of risk sharing, sustainability, transparency and accountability in relation to the impact on public health.

