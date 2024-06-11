Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

On the afternoon of May 31, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who is in China for a state visit and for the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. The two heads of state announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Bahrain.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Bahrain is a good friend and partner of China in the Gulf region. Although the two countries have different national conditions, they have always treated each other in sincerity and enjoyed friendly relations. In recent years, under the joint guidance of the two heads of state, China-Bahrain relations have witnessed steady and sound development. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bahrain. The two sides agreed to elevate China-Bahrain relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new milestone in the history of China-Bahrain relations. China is ready to work with Bahrain to further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership and to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that China firmly supports Bahrain's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and stability and pursue an independent path of development, and supports Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and its diversified development strategy. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Bahrain in fields like energy, investment, transportation, new energy and digital economy, and achieve more results in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Both sides need to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and facilitate personnel exchanges to continuously strengthen public support for China-Bahrain friendship. China stands for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among countries with different systems and civilizations, and supports Middle East countries’ effort to enhance solidarity and cooperation, achieve peace and reconciliation, and promote development and revitalization. China is ready to work with Bahrain and other regional countries to further advance China’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, ensure the success of the second China-Arab States Summit, and accelerate the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future. The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, practice true multilateralism, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that China is a great country, and Bahrain is deeply grateful for the significant support China has provided for its national development. Bahrain hopes to take the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to synergize the development strategies of the two countries, and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, to help with Bahrain’s diversified development. Bahrain highly appreciates and fully agrees with China's noble values and rational and wise policy propositions. As long as China develops well, other developing countries can do the same, and the process toward a multipolar world can continue to advance. Bahrain is firm in its belief that China will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make greater contributions to world peace and prosperity. Bahrain abides by the one-China principle, and supports China's peaceful reunification. Bahrain is ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to better ensure that people of all countries enjoy equal rights to subsistence and development. Bahrain is also ready to work with China to promote an early conclusion of the GCC-China Free Trade Agreement, carry forward the spirit of the Arab-China friendship, and jointly build an Arab-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa briefed on the recent 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, particularly the Arab states' position on the Palestinian question and the efforts they have made to bring the Gaza conflict to an early end. He expressed appreciation and thanks for China’s committed effort to uphold justice, and said that he looks forward to China's greater contributions in that regard. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Bahrain share the same stance on the Palestinian question. China appreciates the Arab states speaking in one voice on the Palestinian-Israeli issue at the Arab League summit, and stands ready to work with Bahrain and other Arab states to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in such fields as investment, green and low-carbon development, e-commerce, and digital economy.

The two sides also issued a Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Bahrain on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's arrival, honor guard lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto a stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Bahrain, and a 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

In the evening, Xi Jinping hosted a welcome banquet for Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.