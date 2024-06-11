COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scurid Inc. and COMAS Co., Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership

Scurid and COMAS are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership to jointly investigate integrating Scurid's Digital Identity technology with COMAS's Embedded Software technology to ensure the integrity and authenticity of the various control data and sensor data that flow through in-vehicle networks and Edge IoT devices.



About Scurid Inc.:

Scurid Inc. is at the forefront of providing comprehensive IoT device identity solutions ensuring the integrity and security of devices that results in unprecedented trust in the authenticity of your data at scale. Scurid is simplifying the security of robotics, fleet management, industrial IoT hardware and enabling verifiable data from edge to the cloud, and now also incorporates biometric facial authentication capabilities.

About COMAS Co., Ltd:

COMAS Co., Ltd is a software development company with strengths in embedded system development. COMAS areas of expertise are broad, ranging from mobility control and services to embedded solutions and IoT solutions, while working on ever-evolving cutting-edge IT such as AI, big data analysis, image recognition, robot control, and edge computing.