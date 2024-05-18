Scurid Inc. and Space Shift Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate in Satellite and IoT Security Technologies

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scurid Inc., a deep tech startup specializing in IIoT device identity and data trust platforms, and Space Shift Inc., a pioneer in satellite data analytics, are pleased to announce they have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding that sets the foundation for innovative collaboration. This partnership aims to leverage Scurid's advanced IIoT device identity and technology and Space Shift's front-running satellite data analysis algorithms to enhance technological advancements in the satellite industry.

The collaboration is intended to foster bilateral cooperation between the two companies, where both companies are committed to exploring and jointly developing new opportunities that combine the expertise in their respective fields to address the growing needs of global commercial space sectors and markets.

About Scurid Inc.:

Scurid Inc. is at the forefront of IoT security, providing comprehensive solutions that ensure the integrity and security of devices and their data across various industries. Scurid is simplifying the security of robotics, industrial IoT hardware and enabling verifiable data from edge to the cloud.

About Space Shift Inc.:

Founded in December 2009, Space Shift Inc. has been at the forefront of developing AI-powered software for analyzing Earth observation satellite data. With the vision of "Sensing the Unseen from Orbit," Space Shift is dedicated to advancing sustainable societal development by leveraging satellite data in areas like infrastructure management, disaster prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental conservation.