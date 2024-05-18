Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,571 in the last 365 days.

Scurid Inc. and Space Shift Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate in Satellite and IoT Security Technologies

Scurid company logo

Space Shift company logo

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scurid Inc., a deep tech startup specializing in IIoT device identity and data trust platforms, and Space Shift Inc., a pioneer in satellite data analytics, are pleased to announce they have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding that sets the foundation for innovative collaboration. This partnership aims to leverage Scurid's advanced IIoT device identity and technology and Space Shift's front-running satellite data analysis algorithms to enhance technological advancements in the satellite industry.

The collaboration is intended to foster bilateral cooperation between the two companies, where both companies are committed to exploring and jointly developing new opportunities that combine the expertise in their respective fields to address the growing needs of global commercial space sectors and markets.

About Scurid Inc.:
Scurid Inc. is at the forefront of IoT security, providing comprehensive solutions that ensure the integrity and security of devices and their data across various industries. Scurid is simplifying the security of robotics, industrial IoT hardware and enabling verifiable data from edge to the cloud.

About Space Shift Inc.:
Founded in December 2009, Space Shift Inc. has been at the forefront of developing AI-powered software for analyzing Earth observation satellite data. With the vision of "Sensing the Unseen from Orbit," Space Shift is dedicated to advancing sustainable societal development by leveraging satellite data in areas like infrastructure management, disaster prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental conservation.

Sushant Pandey
Scurid Inc.
sushant.pandey@scurid.com

You just read:

Scurid Inc. and Space Shift Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate in Satellite and IoT Security Technologies

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more