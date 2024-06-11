9 new typhoon names are put into use from June 6, 2024

In accordance with the resolution of the 56th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific/World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Typhoon Committee, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from February 27 to March 1, on 6 June, 9 new names of typhoon including Jamjari, Tsing-ma, Tokei, Ong-mang, Amuyao, Gosari, Hodu, Sarbul, and Luc-Binh are officially unveiled.