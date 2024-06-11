Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, June 11
June 11, 2024

Senator Tolentino rallies support for first Pinay rower to qualify for the Olympics

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has called on the public to support Joanie Delgaco, the very first Filipina to qualify in rowing at the Olympics.

Delgaco, 26, a native of Iriga City and an active member of the Philippine Navy, is part of the Philippine contingent that will see action in the Paris Olympic games, which will kick off next month, July 26.

"Let us support and cheer for our athletes, including Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco, who will compete in the women's single sculls in Paris," the senator said on Facebook live.

The former Southeast Asian Games gold and silver medalist took a break from her regular training in La Mesa Dam to pay a courtesy call to Tolentino, an active supporter of Filipino athletes and the current president of the Samahan ng Kickboxing ng Pilipinas.

Delgaco earned her ticket to Paris by taking fourth place out of 19 countries in the women's single sculls at the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Qualification Regatta held in Chungju, South Korea on April 21.

