H2O Degree’s New L54120+ LoRaWAN Wireless Water Meter Measures and Records Key Water Usage and Energy Parameters
Facilitates tenant billing and water leak detection; Long Range Wide-Area Network (LoRaWAN) capability eliminates requirement for repeaters.
H2O Degree’s ‘smart plumbing’ approach has the remarkable ability to change behaviors in a positive way. Our system provides not just data, but useful and actionable information.”BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2O Degree, manufacturer of advanced two-way wireless submetering systems, introduces the L54120+ battery-operated, LoRaWAN-enabled, wireless water meter. The L54120+ is ideal for tenant water submetering for billing as well as industry-leading leak detection and alarming. The device is equipped with LoRaWAN secure wireless 915 MHz technology that offers state-of-the-art wireless signal strength, industry-standard open protocol and security. With its long-range wireless connectivity, the L54120+ can operate within a 1,000-foot radius of the gateway, providing network coverage for a 70-acre garden-style property or a 20-story high-rise with a single gateway. This capability simplifies submetering installations by eliminating the need for repeaters. Additionally, the battery-operated device (with over five years of battery life) requires no electrical connections.
— Don Millstein, H2O Degree President
Unlike other water meters on the market, the L54120+ measures cumulative water flow in gallons – and records the number and duration of water usage “events,” such as toilet flushes. This can provide highly accurate leak detection or identify excess water usage for the entire apartment (point-of-entry) down to individual appliances (point-of-use). In buildings utilizing riser plumbing design, point-of-use measurement at individual toilets, showers, sinks and other fixtures is needed to accurately meter each tenant’s usage. The meters meet or exceed leading industry standards for accuracy, such as the AWWA standard of 1.5% accuracy, and are used by the leading property owners, REITs and RBC companies throughout North America for tenant billing.
Utilizing H2O Degree's Smart Metering wireless data acquisition system and cloud-based software, the L54120+ water meter collects and reports water consumption data at granular levels. Property managers can access the data in the form of daily water leak reports to quickly find wasted water due to faulty toilets (a multi-tenant facility's biggest source of water leaks), as well as leaking faucets, sinks, shower heads and washing machines. Accurate consumption data allows property managers to bill tenants for their precise usage. The water meter information is also accessible to tenants via a web portal where they can view their water usage patterns and energy consumption, thus encouraging conservation.
“LoRaWAN is an open protocol network which allows building owners to integrate H2O Degree meters with other Lora-enabled products such as leak sensors, rat traps, door and occupancy sensors, and more.” said Don Millstein, H2O Degree’s President. “By providing building management and tenants insight into their usage data, and by holding tenants accountable for their consumption, H2O Degree’s ‘smart plumbing’ approach has the remarkable ability to change behaviors in a positive way. Our system provides not just data, but useful and actionable information.”
To learn more about H2O Degree’s submetering and leak detection system, please go to www.h2odegree.com. Our catalog can be accessed here.
