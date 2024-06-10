Submit Release
Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1713

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - (2) Hold public hearings at each one of the State-

related universities and receive input from experts and

interested parties, including parents and students.

(3) No later than March 31, 2025, develop

recommendations for a new system to distribute funding to the

State-related universities that utilizes performance-based

metrics and requires the reallocation of between 3% and 5% of

the amount appropriated in fiscal year 2023-2024 in each

subsequent fiscal year. SYSTEM THAT UTILIZES PERFORMANCE-

BASED METRICS TO DISTRIBUTE:

(I) THE REALLOCATION OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OF THE

AMOUNT APPROPRIATED IN FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024; AND

(II) ANY FUNDING IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS THAT IS MORE

THAN THE AMOUNT APPROPRIATED TO THE STATE-RELATED

UNIVERSITIES IN FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024.

(4) No later than April 30, 2025, transmit the

recommendations to the Governor, the department and the

General Assembly, including draft legislation to implement

the new system to distribute funding.

(i) Performance-based funding metrics.--The council shall

consider the following metrics CHOOSE NO MORE THAN SIX METRICS

FROM THE FOLLOWING LIST when developing the new system under

subsection (h):

(1) A base level of funding to ensure ongoing

operations.

(2) Incentive funding.

(3) Performance thresholds.

(4) The four-year graduation rate for first-time college

students.

(5) The percentage of undergraduate students enrolled

