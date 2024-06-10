Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1713
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - (2) Hold public hearings at each one of the State-
related universities and receive input from experts and
interested parties, including parents and students.
(3) No later than March 31, 2025, develop
recommendations for a new system to distribute funding to the
State-related universities that utilizes performance-based
metrics and requires the reallocation of between 3% and 5% of
the amount appropriated in fiscal year 2023-2024 in each
subsequent fiscal year. SYSTEM THAT UTILIZES PERFORMANCE-
BASED METRICS TO DISTRIBUTE:
(I) THE REALLOCATION OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OF THE
AMOUNT APPROPRIATED IN FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024; AND
(II) ANY FUNDING IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS THAT IS MORE
THAN THE AMOUNT APPROPRIATED TO THE STATE-RELATED
UNIVERSITIES IN FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024.
(4) No later than April 30, 2025, transmit the
recommendations to the Governor, the department and the
General Assembly, including draft legislation to implement
the new system to distribute funding.
(i) Performance-based funding metrics.--The council shall
consider the following metrics CHOOSE NO MORE THAN SIX METRICS
FROM THE FOLLOWING LIST when developing the new system under
subsection (h):
(1) A base level of funding to ensure ongoing
operations.
(2) Incentive funding.
(3) Performance thresholds.
(4) The four-year graduation rate for first-time college
students.
(5) The percentage of undergraduate students enrolled
