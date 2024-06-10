Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1714
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1560
PRINTER'S NO. 1714
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1155
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, APRIL 26, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in miscellaneous provisions relating
to institutions of higher education, providing for Higher
Education Task Force.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 2004-I. Higher Education Task Force.
(a) Establishment.--The Higher Education Task Force is
established WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION .
(b) Purpose.--The task force shall meet, discuss and make
recommendations to the General Assembly relating to the
following with respect to the universities within the State
System of Higher Education and community colleges COLLEGES AND
UNIVERSITIES in this Commonwealth:
(1) Repurposing underutilized facilities.
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21