Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1714

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1560

PRINTER'S NO. 1714

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1155

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, APRIL 26, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in miscellaneous provisions relating

to institutions of higher education, providing for Higher

Education Task Force.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 2004-I. Higher Education Task Force.

(a) Establishment.--The Higher Education Task Force is

established WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION .

(b) Purpose.--The task force shall meet, discuss and make

recommendations to the General Assembly relating to the

following with respect to the universities within the State

System of Higher Education and community colleges COLLEGES AND

UNIVERSITIES in this Commonwealth:

(1) Repurposing underutilized facilities.

