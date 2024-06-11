W Legal proudly welcomes former High Court Master Victoria McCloud to the Firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Victoria McCloud, who made history as the UK’s first transgender Judge, brings an extraordinary 14 years of experience as a Master in the Kings Bench Division of the High Court of England and Wales. She was also the youngest person ever appointed to the judicial post of a Master.
Dr Victoria McCloud has already made significant contributions to W Legal, particularly in whistleblowing matters, digital assets and internal investigations. Her extensive expertise will further enhance W Legal’s capabilities in these crucial areas.
Victoria is shortly to join the board of WhistleblowersUK. As vice chair of its legal panel, Victoria is a key member of the WhistleblowersUK team in its role as the secretariat that supports and advises the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Whistleblowing.
Nigel Kushner, CEO at W Legal said: “Victoria is an exceptional legal mind that we are proud to have joined our team. Victoria has her client’s well-being at the heart of her work and her experience will be momentous to our firm. Victoria’s appointment also underscores our commitment to diversity in the legal profession. We couldn’t be prouder to bring her on board.”
Dr Victoria McCloud commented on her appointment: “I am extremely pleased to be joining W Legal, a firm truly dedicated to pursuing justice for its clients. I look forward to working with them and the wider W Legal team to solve some of the most exciting, emerging and challenging legal issues.”
Known for our strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and new technologies, W Legal is proud to welcome Dr Victoria McCloud - and we are confident that her contributions will be invaluable to the firm.
About W Legal
W Legal is a boutique law firm in central London, staffed by top City-trained lawyers with expertise in corporate and commercial law. Specialising in defence, aerospace, funds, and digital assets, the firm boasts three former Judges, including Dr. Victoria McCloud. With a focus on blockchain technology and digital assets, W Legal caters to an international client base. Clients are at the heart of W Legal’s service; no matter the size or position, W Legal’s clients are always treated like they are the only client. W Legal is pre-eminent in the fields of litigation, employment, and immigration, and has a world-leading international sanctions and trade practice.
