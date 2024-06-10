PM Lawrence Wong to visit Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 to 12 June 2024

Source: PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals with visits to Brunei and Malaysia from 11 to 12 June 2024 at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, respectively.

In Brunei, Prime Minister Wong and his delegationwill have a royal audience with the Sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha. The Sultan will also host Prime Minister Wong and his delegation to an official lunch. Prime Minister Wong and his delegation will also meet His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Negara Brunei Darussalam, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah.

In Brunei, Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister of State for Communications and Information and Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

PM will proceed from Brunei to Malaysia on the evening of 11 June 2024, where he will meet Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as other Malaysian leaders.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the acting Prime Minister.

10 JUNE 2024