Professional and affordable EASA-Compliant online training by Sofema Online

Sofema Online, the leading platform for regulatory training, provides EASA-compliant courses designed for a wide scope of aviation professionalsSOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA , June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1200 days of online training equal to €5.50 per training day!
With approximately 35,000 enrollments expected in 2024, Sofema Online's (SOL) training portfolio is an outstanding product at an incredible price.
€550/ Month would typically cover up to 150 Training Days for allocating the team members
>> Flexible Course Options: Courses range from 1 to 5 classroom days, allowing continuous re-enrollment throughout the validity of the Freedom Pass.
>> Extensive Offerings: Representing 350 EASA and other regulatory authorities, vocational & regulatory compliant training courses, packages, and diplomas.
Benefits of the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) 5:
>> Flexible Learning Options: Up to 5 concurrent users can access approximately 1200 online training days over a year.
>> Vast Course Selection: With over 350 courses, ensure the team stays current with the latest industry standards and best practices.
>> Scalable for Small Teams: Ideal for CAMOs and small 145 organizations, the CFP 5 adapts to various training needs, providing a scalable and sustainable solution.
Exceptional Value:
>> Cost-Effective Pricing: Available at 550 EUR/month for a 12-month subscription or 825 EUR/month for a 6-month subscription. Significant cost savings considering the extensive training days and courses available.
>> Renewal and Payment Discounts: 10% discount upon renewal and additional savings for annual payments.
Cost Breakdown:
>> 12-Month Subscription: Total Cost: €550 /month * 12 months = € 6600 /year
>> Daily Training Cost: €6600 / 1200 training days = € 5.50 per training day
Why Sofema Online?
>> Expertise in Aviation Training: SofemaOnline.com (SOL) is a dedicated platform facilitated by Sofema Aviation Services, renowned for delivering high-quality regulatory compliance training.
>> Comprehensive Support: A dedicated support team is available - FAQ page
Easy Enrolment: Free guest enrolment for the decision-makers and auditors to evaluate the product.
