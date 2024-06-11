TRIBUTE Bar Opens with a Neighborhood Vibe Celebrating Hollywood's Rich History - Red Ribbon Ceremony June 11th, 2-4pm
We are paying tribute to the past and present, where everyone who lives, works and plays in Hollywood feels welcome.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing a Captivating Live-Work-Play Bar Experience Where “You’re In Good Company” Enveloped in Rich Hollywood History
TRIBUTE, the new concept neighborhood bar steeped in rich Hollywood history, is set to have its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, June 11th 2-4PM. Located at 1608 N. Cahuenga in Hollywood, between Sunset and Hollywood Blvd on the famed Cahuenga Corridor, TRIBUTE is at the heart of Hollywood history. The building stands on the same grounds that once hosted Charlie Chaplin and the Golden Silent Era, live performances by jazz legends like John Coltrane, Stan Keaton, and Miles Davis at Shelly's Manne - Hole, and the original recording studio for iconic musicians such as David Bowie, the Beach Boys, and The Doors, just to name a few.
TRIBUTE is more than just a neighborhood bar. It's a love letter to the golden era of film and music, a place where patrons can feel the energy and history that once filled the space. The bar’s decor was envisioned to bring the outside in, by way of huge open-air retractable windows with seating, garden plants and a central island bar. TRIBUTE proudly displays a curated collection of original posters and art, some by the iconic silkscreen artist Earl Newman, paying homage to the jazz and blues masters.
“TRIBUTE is all about bringing an elevated consistent experience each night with food and cocktails served until last call at 2am. We wanted to open a place that anyone can enjoy multiple times a week. Naturally, we wanted to pay homage to the unique history of the space, where we created an environment that feels fun, and everyone feels welcome. We are paying tribute to the past and present, where everyone who lives, works and plays in Hollywood feels welcome.”
Designed with the community in mind, TRIBUTE offers an approachable menu at an affordable price without compromising on quality or selection. The bar's innovative cocktail menu echoes TRIBUTE’s rich history, each exuding a vibrant and seductive vibe. The Studio 3 Milk Punch with Bourbon, Clarified Milk, Lemon, Simple, Vanilla, Clarified Chardonnay Foam might just naturally become the quintessential drink of Summer ‘24. Then there’s the ‘Whiplash’ crafted with La Luna Mezcal, freshly squeezed lime juice, hint of chipotle syrup, ripe guava juice, served in agave and tajin rimmed glass. The menu also offers a wide selection of wines, beers, ciders, and non-alcohol options, ensuring there is something for everyone.
The food at TRIBUTE includes classics with a twist, including homage to the neighborhood’s favorite Garlic Buffalo and Pineapple Citrus Wings with a special buttermilk ranch. Turkey, Grass Fed Beef and Black Bean Burgers, BLTA, Fried Chicken Sando, and delectable shareables such as Bacon-Wrapped Dates and Veggie Fritters, are all made in-house.
TRIBUTE is open every day from 4p.m. to 2a.m., with the kitchen staying open until the last call. Whether you're meeting up neighbors, on a romantic first date, engaged in a corporate gathering with colleagues, or simply enjoying a game with your group of friends, TRIBUTE provides an environment that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed. TRIBUTE offers an inviting atmosphere that feels like a home away from home, making any occasion special.
TRIBUTE will host a RED RIBBON CEREMONY on June 11th, 2024 hosted by Hollywood’s Chamber of Commerce from 2pm until 4pm. Invitees will enjoy complimentary bites from the menu and a signature cocktail tasting.
For inquiries, events and catering, visit www.tributehollywood.com Follow on Instagram @tributehollywood.
TRIBUTE hours:
Monday – Sunday, Open Every Day: from 4:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
TRIBUTE
1608 N. Cahuenga Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028
323.450.9005
