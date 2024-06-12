Nanocellulose Market is projected to surpass US$2,326.308 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 25.13%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the nanocellulose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.13% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2,326.308 million by 2029.
Nanocellulose is part of cellulose derived from wood pulp. High shear forces are applied in mechanical methods to isolate the material from wood. It is made using grinders, microfluidizers, high-pressure homogenizers and ultrasonic homogenizers, for instance. These nanomaterials are very suitable for application in composites since they are extremely strong, light and electrically conductive. A nanocomposite can resist bullet penetration if it is combined with an additive of nanocellulose which makes this substance important for manufacturing bulletproof commodities. Its high aspect ratio, low density, and hardness make it a good additive to cement. The Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI) suggests that the growing number of publications and patent applications related to these types of materials means people are interested in them.
Nano-fibrillated cellulose possesses a comparatively low oxygen permeability what in turn makes it a promising alternative in laminated wrapping instead of plastic films. Additionally, composites are employed in transmission electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance, magic angle spinning, and atomic force microscopy. Because of the environmental concerns associated with the use of synthetic fillers in composite materials, consumers are becoming more and more concerned about this practice. Therefore, switching to natural pads from synthetic ones will benefit the environment. Because it is biodegradable, has a low density, and has good heat conductivity.
Moreover, polymer composites for the automotive industry use natural fillers such as cellulose nanocrystals and fibrillated cellulose for reinforcement fillers. Among the things natural fillers do include reinforcement of composites possessing high strength, stiffness, and biodegradability. There is an enormous opportunity for the automobile industry to support enhancing sustainability; this can be achieved by ensuring the reduction of massive amounts of non-biodegradable waste deposited in landfills.
Their lightweight construction helps in enhancing the fuel efficiency of cars, trucks, and buses. Particularly utilized in interior auto components like door panels, dashboard trim pieces, and parcel shelves are these fillers. Therefore, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for electric vehicles and lightweight cars for improved fuel economy.
The global nanocellulose market, by type, is divided into three types- nano-fibrillated cellulose, bacterial nanocellulose, and nanocrystalline cellulose. Nano Fibrillated Celluloseis appropriate for use in a variety of applications due to its nanoscale dimensions and capacity to form a robust entangled nano-porous network. Expanded high-volume cellulose with a significantly increased surface area and a moderate degree of degradation makes up CNF. In contrast to CNC, CNF exhibits a web-like structure along with both crystalline and amorphous components. a CNF can be used in a variety of applications, including transmission electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance, and atomic force microscopy. It is also longer, more flexible, and has a larger surface area than other fibers. Because of this, it finds extensive use in a wide range of applications, including pigment, food additives, biodegradable food packaging, selective delivery or separation, and pharmaceutical and medical uses.
The global nanocellulose market, by application, is divided into five types- telematics, composites & packaging, rheology modifier, electronic & sensors, and paper & paper board. In composite materials, nanocellulose can be utilized as a filler. Composite materials reinforced with nanocellulose help reduce weight while maintaining product performance. Numerous benefits are provided by the properties of nanocellulose/nanocarbon composites, including high adsorption capacity, tunable optical transparency, photodynamic and photothermal activity, nanoporous character, high mechanical strength, flexibility, and stretchability.
These characteristics render them appropriate for employment in an extensive array of industrial uses, including but not limited to energy production, conversion, storage, water filtration, food packaging, fire retardant construction, and shape memory devices.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global nanocellulose market during the forecasted period. Renowned research institutes and businesses in North America are actively working to develop and innovate nano-cellulose technologies. The region is positioned as a major player in the global nano-cellulose market due to its strong economic foundation, well-established industries, dedication to sustainability, and advancements in research and development.
The research includes several key players from the Global nanocellulose market, such as Kruger Inc., Innventia, Cellulose Lab, Sappi, CelluForce, Nanocrystalcell, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, Tracxn Technologies, Nanocellulose Pty Ltd., and Daicel Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the global nanocellulose market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Nano fibrillated Cellulose
o Bacterial Nanocellulose
o Nanocrystalline Cellulose
• By Application
o Telematics
o Composites & Packaging
o Rheology Modifier
o Electronic & Sensors
o Paper & Paper Board
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Kruger Inc.
• Innventia
• Cellulose Lab
• Sappi
• CelluForce
• Nanocrystalcell
• Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation
• Tracxn Technologies
• Nanocellulose Pty Ltd.
• Daicel Corporation
