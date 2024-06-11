Military Makeover with Montel® Honors Marine Veterans, Benjamin and Melissa Mahaley of Mooresville, NC
Being able to honor two veterans from the same household is a privilege. It's incredibly rewarding to see the expressions on the entire family's faces as we reveal their newly transformed home.”MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, proudly announces the next veteran recipients of a full home makeover: Benjamin Mahaley, a Marine Corps Corporal, his wife Melissa, also a USMC veteran, and their five young children. In the new, upcoming season, the Mahaley’s remarkable journey of service, sacrifice, and dedicated military support will be showcased as the cast and crew of Military Makeover with Montel® transforms their family’s home.
Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Benjamin Mahaley's journey is one of longstanding courage and unfailing commitment. His passion for service was inspired by his Uncle Dan, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose loyalty and dedication left a lasting impression on Benjamin. Motivated by his uncle's service, Benjamin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2005 at the age of 23.
Benjamin’s initial training at Parris Island was followed by stationing in Okinawa, Japan. During his tenure in the Marines, Benjamin rose to the rank of Corporal, serving in various capacities including Motor Transport Operator and Licensing Officer. His deployment to Al Asad, Iraq, from 2007 to 2008, was marked by immense challenges and bravery as he secured explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams in extremely high-risk environments. Despite the constant danger, including the loss of close friends, Benjamin relied on his training and tenacity, commiting himself to completeing his work overseas. In recognition of his exemplary service, Benjamin has received numerous commendations, including the USMC Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (with 1 bronze service star), and National Defense Service Medal.
After returning to Okinawa, Benjamin Mahaley met his future wife Melissa, also a Marine, stationed in the same location as a radio operator. They were married in Japan where she remained until eventually moving to join him in North Carolina. Melissa was injured during her service and had to undergo major hip surgery. In 2011, she was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, after which she attended and completed nursing school.
Benjamin was honorably discharged from active duty in 2009. Diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, tinnitus, and hearing loss, and finds himself struggling with the lasting effects of his service. Currently, Benjamin is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department, where he continues to serve his community with the same dedication and camaraderie in which he served his country. Benjamin and Melissa are the proud parents of five beautiful children: Easton (12), Ryder (11), Lyla (4), Zoey (3), and Kira (1).
Decorated Navy veteran and host, Montel Williams will be joined by co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand to complete this home makeover. They are joined by a dedicated team of partners and local organizations and volunteers from the surrounding communities to remodel major features of the home. This includes but is not limited to: flooring upgrades, furniture updates, kitchen cabinet installations, appliance changes, organization solutions, as well as unique updates that are tailored to this family’s particular interests. As always with the Military Makeover process, there will be added surprises and community engagement added to the experience to further honor these incredible veterans and their sacrifice for our country.
"Being able to honor two veterans from the same household is a privilege. It's incredibly rewarding to see the expressions on the entire family's faces as we reveal their newly transformed home," says Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Their children will not only remember their parents' sacrifices, but they'll also witness firsthand how much they are valued by their community and country."
Military Makeover with Montel® is honored to celebrate the Mahaley's inspirational story. Through the generosity of its partners and the power of the Mooresville community, they are dedicated to creating a home that honors their service and sacrifice.
To volunteer, click here to receive announcements or to attend the Military Makeover Big Reveal to show your support for Benjamin and Melissa Mahaley and family, please contact Claire McCabe (cmccabe@brandstar.com) and/or visit militarymakeover.tv.
Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.
Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
