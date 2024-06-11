Submit Release
Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present a New Quadruple Agonist for Weight Loss at ADA Congress and Euro Obesity Conference

NA-931 for weight loss

pipeline

We made a major discovery with NA-931, based on four receptor agonists—IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon—and their roles to facilitate weight loss without adverse events with current obesity drugs,”
— Dr. Lloyd L. Tran
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will present three scientific papers at two major conferences in June 2024: the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions and the Euro Obesity Conference.

At the ADA 84th Scientific Sessions, held June 21–24, 2024, in Orlando, FL, Biomed will present two papers:

1. "NA-931™, a Novel Quadruple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight and Improves Metabolic Profile in DIO Mice"
2. "Efficacy and Safety of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide: A Comparative Analysis of Clinical Trials"

These papers will be presented by Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chairman and CSO, and Dr. Zung V. Tran, VP of Bioinformatics and AI.

At the Euro Obesity Congress, held June 27-28, 2024, in London, Biomed will present “NA-931, a Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP and Glucagon Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Obesity”.

Concerned with the overall safety and administration of current obesity drugs, Biomed developed NA-931 to reduce side effects and provide patients with the option of a single daily oral capsule, as opposed to injections like those required for Wegovy® by Novo Nordisk or Zepbound® by Eli Lilly.

NA-931 is a novel quadruple-action IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon receptor agonist developed for chronic weight management in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m² or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease).

“We made a major discovery with NA-931, based on the mechanism of action of four receptor agonists—IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon—and their roles to facilitate weight loss without many of the adverse events associated with current obesity drugs,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran. “By offering a convenient oral therapy that reduces side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and muscle loss, we believe NA-931 offers a compelling alternative in the market. Phase 2B clinical trials of NA-931 will be conducted in 2024,” Dr. Tran added.

About Biomed Industries, Inc.
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, MASH, stroke, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome.

For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com.

