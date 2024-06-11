Fido First Launches New Innovative Dog Water Bottle
Fido First Introduces the Fido Flask™: A Travel Hydration Solution Supporting Animal Welfare with Every PurchaseMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, US, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fido First introduces the Fido Flask™, a travel hydration and feeding solution for pets while supporting animal welfare with a portion of the proceeds. The Fido Flask™ is the flagship product from pet accessory brand Fido First and has been created to cater to owners and pets with an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Unlike traditional travel water bottles, the Fido Flask™ is capable of holding up to 32oz of water and incorporates a detachable, standalone bowl set allowing pets to use it unassisted and at their own pace. The flask is available in several popular colors and can be accessorized with wristlets, crossbody straps, insulated flask bags and fun stickers.
The company's flagship product was designed and created by Fido First founder Melissa Coale for her beloved rescue dog Samantha after the pup would not use traditional handheld bottles due to her anxiety. Despite searching the market for a suitable alternative, Melissa was unable to find a solution that fit both their needs, so she decided to create her ideal product that not only would help keep her pet happy and hydrated away from home but also fellow dog owners needing a functional solution for their pet.
To continue with her long-term commitment to animal welfare, a portion of the proceeds from every Fido Flask™ sold will be donated to non-profit organizations to assist with food, medical care, and other costs. The company recently formed a partnership with a non-profit organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them as service animals for individuals living with life-altering conditions such as Autism, Diabetes, Epilepsy and PTSD.
Speaking on the launch, Melissa Coale, Fido First Founder, added “I’m excited to be unveiling the Fido Flask™, although we are a small company, my mission is to make a big difference in the lives of rescue dogs, which is the reason the product was created and ultimately inspired the Fido First business to be born. Through our recent partnership, we not only want to make a positive impact for rescue dogs, but also for the people who’s life will be changed because of them.”
For more information on Fido First and to check out the innovative Fido Flask™ and other products available, visit www.fidofirstbrand.com
