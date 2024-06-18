Innovative Remote Alcohol Treatment Service Launches to Help Isolated UK Communities
Ground-breaking Service Offers Full Remote Alcohol Treatment Including Intervention, Detox & RehabLONDON , GLASGOW, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detox Today, a pioneering service offering comprehensive treatment for alcoholism and alcohol dependence, has launched an innovative remote care model to support individuals in remote communities across the UK.
This groundbreaking service aims to transform how those struggling with alcohol addiction receive support, regardless of their location. By providing complete treatment programs, including detox and therapy, remotely, Detox Today ensures that even the most isolated individuals can access the care they need.
Based in London and Glasgow, Detox Today leverages the power of the internet and telehealth to offer full detox, rehabilitation, and counselling services. This approach removes barriers such as geographical distance, limited access to services, and personal commitments, allowing people to receive comprehensive treatment from the comfort of their own homes.
Detox Today's remote service includes personalised, evidence-based guidance on how to stop drinking and maintain sobriety, brief interventions, emotional support, and access to a wide range of treatments. These treatments encompass medical home alcohol detox, online rehab, counselling, and ongoing support including relapse prevention and sober motivation.
"We are thrilled to bring our unique remote alcohol advice and treatment service to people," said James McInally, Managing Director of Detox Today. "Our goal is to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care they deserve. Through the use of technology and time sensitive delivery of treatment we can now reach those who were previously underserved, offering them hope, medical treatment and a path to recovery."
The team at Detox Today comprises compassionate and dedicated professionals experienced in addressing the unique challenges faced by remote communities. This includes addiction advisors, doctors, a psychiatrist, psychotherapists, and sober coaches.
Recent studies highlight the urgent need for specialised treatment services in remote communities, where rates of alcohol addiction are disproportionately high. Research by the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) revealed that communities in Scotland and the UK suffer higher rates of alcohol-related harm compared to urban areas, with significant barriers to accessing treatment services.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these challenges, leading to the closure of many services and the shift to advice-only online models without medical or long-term recovery options. Although many of these services have since returned to normal, not all have. Furthermore, many individuals crippled with extreme social anxiety since lockdown have found themselves unable to leave home to access any services. This left many individuals without adequate support, even in urban areas.
“It’s well known that access to treatment has been, and continues to be, an issue for communities, both before and after the pandemic," McInally added. "By providing online and postal services, we eliminate this barrier and save lives. Many traditional treatments that were once only available in-person can now be done remotely. For example, we can diagnose and prescribe for medical issues and send detox medications for next-day delivery. Clients can also receive full counselling, emotional support, and psychological therapies remotely, helping them to stop drinking and stay sober."
Detox Today’s new remote service is designed not only for individuals without local services but also for those with other commitments, such as family or work, that make traveling for treatment impractical. This innovative approach ensures that a full range of alcohol recovery treatments is available to individuals right where they live.
With this launch, Detox Today aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of people in remote Scottish communities. By providing full detox, rehab, and counselling remotely, they strive to ensure that no one is left behind in the battle against alcohol addiction.
