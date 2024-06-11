Redwood Family Care Network Chooses PowerMarket to Help Meet ESG Goals
Supportive Housing: Climate change is a threat to housing stability. Community solar is one solution for increasing the use of clean energy by serving those who cannot install their own solar panels.
California-Based Provider of Intellectual Disability Services Chooses PowerMarket to Access Community Solar for Residential Programs
Joining forces with PowerMarket on community solar projects is a significant milestone for Redwood.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerMarket, a leading provider of community solar customer acquisition and management services, today announced that it has been chosen by Redwood Family Care Network (RFCN), a provider of intellectual and developmental disability services, to deliver access to community solar-generated clean energy at 35 residential facilities in Southern California. Through PowerMarket, RFCN has subscribed to the Inyokern Community Solar project, the largest community solar project in the State of California.
Increasing the use of clean energy across its portfolio is a key pillar of RFCN’s commitment to meeting ESG goals, particularly because of the effects of climate change on housing stability, especially among vulnerable populations. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 20 million people are displaced from their homes each year because of extreme weather events brought on by climate change. With its commitment to person-centered approaches, and a desire to improve health outcomes for the community it serves, RFCN joins its efforts with the existing PowerMarket community solar initiative to improve the environmental health of its communities.
“Joining forces with PowerMarket on community solar projects is a significant milestone for Redwood. Environmental quality has a profound effect on health and the burden of disease, making sustainable solutions more critical than ever,” explained Redwood Family Care Network COO Michelle Mainez. “Clean energy helps reduce air pollution, one of the largest environmental health risks in the United States. This partnership enables us to contribute to community solar projects, increasing the availability of clean energy on the grid and taking steps to provide for the opportunity for more resilient, healthier living conditions in the communities where those we serve live.”
Along with housing stability, and the impacts of both air quality and grid reliability on vulnerable medical populations, Redwood Family Care Network also contends with economic strains, such as insurance costs and housing values, caused by climate change. Community solar is an easy and accessible solution to making housing more sustainable.
“Organizations like Redwood Family Care Network, which deliver services to vulnerable populations at various sites in the community, are uniquely positioned to benefit from community solar,” said PowerMarket COO Jason Kaplan. “By providing no-risk, immediate access to sustainably-produced energy, community solar allows RFCN to immediately make headway on their ESG goals, reduce utility costs, and make a measurable impact on sustainability in the communities where their residents and staff live and work. We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking and committed organization to mitigate the effects of climate change and bring clean energy to traditionally underserved groups.”
About PowerMarket
PowerMarket is a leader in the community solar industry, offering comprehensive acquisition, management, billing and support services to solar project developers, financiers, and the incumbent energy industry generally. As an employee-owned, mission-driven company, PowerMarket combines the industry’s best software platform with deep energy policy expertise to deliver cleaner, local, more affordable power to communities, with a special focus on delivering those benefits to lower- and moderate-income households. Discover more at powermarket.io.
