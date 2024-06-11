Thesis Announces Record-Breaking Attendance at CAMS & Elements User Conference
Themed "Together Towards Tomorrow,", Thesis's CAMS & Elements User Conference has record attendance of 104 participants in Dallas.
Our company is growing faster than ever, and this conference is a testament to our expanding community and the strong relationships we’ve built with our clients”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis Elements, the fastest growing Student Information System (SIS) for small and mid-size colleges and universities, is excited to announce their highest attended user conference, taking place from June 10th to the 12th in Dallas, Texas. With 104 in attendance, this year's conference marks their first fully in-person event since 2020 and is set to be a landmark event for the company and their clients.
The theme of this year’s conference, "Together Towards Tomorrow," underscores Thesis’ commitment to preparing client institutions for what the future holds. The event features an Elements client's insight panel, high-quality peer to peer learning sessions, hands-on workshops, and personalized 1-on-1 consulting hours all designed to help institutions maximize their use of their Thesis SIS, CAMS or Elements.
“Our company is growing faster than ever, and this conference is a testament to our expanding community and the strong relationships we’ve built with our clients,” said Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis. “We are thrilled to have such a high turnout and are excited to continue engaging with our users face-to-face once again.”
One of the most anticipated sessions will feature a client panel comprised of representatives from the University of Tennessee Southern, Blue Mountain Christian University, and Blackburn College. The discussion will help to reinforce Thesis's commitment to supporting its clients through their journey towards innovation and excellence.
In addition to a great learning experience for their attendees, Thesis will host a client appreciation night during the conference week, where attendees will enjoy dinner and a simulated round of golf, providing a fun and relaxing environment for networking and camaraderie.
“We are dedicated to driving innovation in student information systems and supporting our clients as they navigate the future of education,” said Dr. Jennifer Beyer, VP of Product at Thesis. “The enthusiasm and participation at this year’s conference demonstrates the value of coming together to share insights, learn from each other, and chart a course for continued success.”
The CAMS & Elements 2024 User Conference is designed to empower Thesis clients with the knowledge and tools they need to enhance their institutional effectiveness and improve student outcomes. With a focus on collaboration and forward-thinking, Thesis is committed to supporting the ever-evolving needs of educational institutions.
For more information about Thesis and its innovative solutions for higher education, visit www.thesiscloud.com.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US, and Canada, leveraging best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to empower faculty and staff to focus on their core mission. With configurable, modern, cloud-based systems, Thesis enables faster implementation and greater integration flexibility, allowing institutions to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities.
Thesis Communications
Thesis
+1 703-867-1393
