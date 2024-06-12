Vesta Expands Partnership with Fannie Mae Adding ULDD, UCD Solution, and EarlyCheck
Empowering lenders to work seamlessly with Fannie Mae is vital to Vesta’s long-term growth strategy, and we are excited to continue working closely with them.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta announces its next-generation mortgage Loan Origination System (LOS) is now available to use with Fannie Mae’s Uniform Loan Delivery Dataset (ULDD), Uniform Closing Dataset Collection Solution (UCD) and EarlyCheck™ applications.
The announcement confirms that mortgage lenders using the Vesta LOS can access a number of critical Fannie Mae tools, including EarlyCheck, which provides access to delivery edits and other information that needs to be reviewed before the loan is delivered. It is part of the Uniform Mortgage Data Program (UMDP) created at the direction of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to enhance mortgage data quality and standardization.
“Vesta applauds Fannie Mae for their efforts to drive the industry into the future, especially its emphasis on growing their API strategy and capabilities,” said Mike Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesta. “Empowering lenders to work seamlessly with Fannie Mae is vital to Vesta’s long-term growth strategy, and we are excited to continue working closely with them.”
Vesta is the provider of an LOS which features the capability of inversion of control, which empowers the technology to make basic decisions in a process, freeing employees for more complex and productive tasks. The system provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs.
“Expanding access to sustainable, affordable housing is core to Fannie Mae’s mission, and a significant part of that is streamlining the mortgage financing and home purchase process,” said Tim McCallum, Senior Vice President of Single-Family Business Account Management Solutions. “This collaboration will help modernize the mortgage origination process and improve the quality of mortgage data for the industry.”
About Vesta:
Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.vesta.com.
