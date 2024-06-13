Seattle University Announces Launch of Four Innovative Online/Hybrid Programs
Four graduate programs are in education, cybersecurity leadership, sport and entertainment management, and executive leadership.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University has unveiled four innovative online and hybrid programs designed to empower professionals who seek to elevate their careers. Meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce, the programs offer flexibility, expert personalized instruction and invaluable networking opportunities.
Hybrid Master of Education in Transformational Teaching and Learning
This program prepares participants to become culturally responsive educators who serve in diverse school settings, including public, private, charter and religious schools. Combining online courses with occasional in-person weekend sessions and a full-time classroom mentorship during the second year, participants can earn their teaching certificate while balancing existing commitments. Endorsements in Elementary and Secondary areas ensure graduates are equipped with the specialized tools needed to impact their education communities.
Online Master of Science in Cybersecurity Leadership Program
Designed for emerging cybersecurity professionals or non-technical managers seeking a cybersecurity leadership role, this program aligns with the NSA’s NICE framework to impart crucial leadership skills. The program addresses real-world challenges at companies, government agencies and other types of entities where emerging complex cybersecurity challenges affect whole organizations. Graduates will be ready to contribute to a cyber-resilient world.
Online MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management
Tailored for working professionals, this online MBA program is designed for those in the sport and entertainment industry seeking to elevate their careers, as well as for individuals from other fields aiming to break into this dynamic sector. Participants gain exclusive access to Seattle's leading sport and entertainment networks, engaging with industry experts both nationally and internationally. The program's industry mentors offer invaluable insider knowledge and career support, positioning participants for success in this rapidly growing field.
Online Executive Leadership Certificate Program
Crafted for experienced professionals aspiring to become transformative leaders, this program builds on Seattle University's esteemed legacy in executive leadership education. Based on the curriculum that has consistently ranked Seattle University among the top 25 Executive Leadership programs in the United States for the past decade, participants receive curated learning materials, and personalized elite coaching to drive personal growth and organizational success.
Applications are now open. For more information about all of Seattle University’s online programs, please visit https://www.seattleu.edu/online/.
