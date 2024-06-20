FACE Amusement Group Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance User Experience
FACE Amusement Group Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance User ExperienceJOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FACE Amusement Group, a a premier provider of family entertainment experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamped site aims to offer an improved user experience, featuring streamlined navigation and a host of new features to better serve our guests and partners.
"The new website is designed to streamline your search for fun experiences. With simplified ticket purchases, users can spend more time enjoying their vacation and less time in lines. Plus, the site offers the playcard specials online: spend $25 and get an extra $5, spend $50 and get an extra $15, and the best deal, spend $100 and get an extra $45. Redeeming the tickets in-store is effortless," states Andrew Bledsoe, Marketing Manager, FACE Amusement Group.
"We've teamed up with FACE Amusement on a handful of projects now. It's always rewarding to work together because of their commitment to creating memorable and engaging experiences. The vision and enthusiasm shared between our companies make every creative project a collaborative and inspiring journey," states Adam Bennett, VP, Creative Services, Lion Gate Media
All new web design, improved performance and speed to help the guests find what they information quicker. Added security features for checkout, added Apple Pay and Google Pay options, and have simplified the design for viewing on Tablets and phones.
Highlights of the New Website:
Modern Design and Enhanced Usability: The new website features a contemporary design with intuitive navigation, making it easier for visitors to explore our diverse range of entertainment offerings and a seamless experience across all devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.
Comprehensive Content: Visitors can now access detailed information about FACE attractions, including photo and video galleries and customer testimonials. The site includes a link to all FACE Amusement locations.
Improved Functionality: Enhanced features of the redesigned site include an advanced search function, simplified ticket purchasing process, and easy-to-use contact forms. These improvements are designed to provide a more efficient online experience.
Enhanced Rewards: FACE Rewards program integrated on the website. With a registered playcard, users will get points to use towards other great FACE experiences.
Accessibility: The redesigned site adheres to the latest web accessibility standards, ensuring that all visitors, including those with disabilities, can easily navigate and interact with our content.
Invitation to Explore: Please explore the new website at www.faceamusement.com and experience the improvements firsthand.
About Lions Creative
Lions Creative is a full-service branding, marketing, and creative team dedicated to helping your brand reach the next level. While collaborating with several national brands, Lions Creative finds its strongest roots in the tourism and development markets of the Smoky Mountains. They deliver industry-leading video production, professional photography, and clean, modern websites, among several other marketing services. When you partner with Lions Creative, your mission becomes their mission, ensuring a seamless and impactful journey toward your branding and business goals. www.lionscreativemedia.com
About FACE Amusement Group
FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin' Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu's Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy's Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize and memories that will last a lifetime.
FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Work recognition for its company for 2024 for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.
In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. www.FaceAmusement.com
